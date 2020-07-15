As baseball officials continue with a planned start to the Major-League season, they made it official that the 2020 Minor-League season has been canceled. That means the 160 affiliated minor-league teams in 14 leagues across 43 states, and more than 5,000 players, are officially out of work for this season as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes the seven Miami Marlins Minor League Affiliates, the Wichita Wind Surge (Pacific Coast League, Triple-A), the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Southern League, Double-A), the Jupiter Hammerheads (Florida State League, High-A), the Clinton Lumber Kings (Midwest League, Single-A), the Batavia Muckdogs (New York-Penn League, Short-season-A), the GCL Marlins (Gulf Coast League, Rookie-level), and the DSL Marlins (Dominican Summer League (Rookie-level).
Cancelling this season, and the devastating financial impact of doing so, may be just the beginning of the end for the minor-league structure as it has existed for decades. Using the leverage of the expiring Professional Baseball Agreement that connects the two organizations, MLB officials are determined to consolidate and streamline the setup, claiming it would help the big-league teams manage their prospects, reduce travel costs and ensure better facilities. These new rules along with the cancelation of Minor League Baseball should accelerate Major League Baseball (MLB) debuts for new players.
The Major League Baseball Players Association has agreed to play a 60-game season. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement: “Major League Baseball is thrilled to announce that the 2020 season is on the horizon. We have provided the Players Association with a schedule to play 60 games and are excited to provide our great fans with Baseball again soon.”
The Miami Marlins will open their shortened season against the Philadelphia Phillies on July 24. The team’s home opener will be July 27 against the Baltimore Orioles. The Marlins will only be facing teams from the National League and American League East. They will end their season on September 27 in New York facing the Yankees.
When you have 60 games to prove how good or how bad you are, and have a younger roster that doesn’t know any better, you tend to get excited about your chances. The Miami Marlins have been continuous underdogs for so many years and hopefully this will be the year they turn it around. The Miami Marlins will continue to resume their workouts, but the threat of the virus continues to be a major story in South Florida and other MLB cities.
Michael Hill, Marlins President of Baseball Operations stated: “This is a daily battle; the disease is still out there. The pandemic is still out there. Florida’s recording record highs and daily reports of the virus… We have to continue to be smart. We have to continue to be disciplined as players, as staff, as an organization, because you know this is a daily and ongoing battle.”
Fans eventually may be allowed in stadiums, the only reference to fans inside MLB’s 101-page operation manual says that: “If and when play resumes with fans, Clubs must adhere to all requirements of the 2020 BSOP [Best Stadium Operating Practices] unless MLB specifically provides otherwise.”
Marlins CEO Derek Jeter stated “Any plans that we’re going to have, we want our fans to be safe,” Jeter said. “We want our players to be safe. We want our employees to be safe. So any 2020 plans to have fans in the stands, we’re going to have to coordinate with MLB, government officials, health protocols, health professionals, our ballpark, our ops partners. There are a lot of things that have to go right in order for us to have fans in the stands. Ultimately, we’d love to do it. I’d love to do it sooner rather than later, but at this particular point of view irresponsible even think about it.”