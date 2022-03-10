The Major League Baseball lockout has ended with the acceptance of the latest proposal from the owners by the Major League Baseball Players Association. Even better news as the 99 day long lockout ends is the season will indeed be the traditional 162 games. Opening day is now scheduled to be April 7.
Once the owners and players fully ratify the agreement, Spring Training in Arizona and Florida can open. Training camps will be shortened this season to 28 days instead of the normal 42. There will also be an abbreviated free agency period as at the moment there are 138 players who are without a team.
The collective bargaining agreement will expand the playoffs to 12 teams, introduce incentives to keep teams from tanking their seasons to get better draft picks, and raise the player minimum salary to $700,000. For the owners, the luxury tax has been raised so that teams only have to start paying it when the payroll reaches $210 million.
Games that had been announced as cancelled after the breakdown previously are now being marked as postponed and MLB will work to get all the games into the season.