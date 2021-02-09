National Signing Day is traditionally the first day that a high school senior can sign a National Letter of Intent for a collegiate sport with a school that is a member of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). This past week, several high school seniors in South Florida signed theirs and will obviously play a vital role in their respective programs and schools.
The majority of attention related to historically Black college and university football has been focused on Jackson State University in Mississippi and coach Deion “Prime Time” Sanders, who inked the biggest signing day by an HBCU program by far. A total of 10 of the top 25 class of 2021 recruits committed or signed to an HBCU are headed to Jackson State.
After the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, athletes used their voices to demand justice and equity for Black people – and top talent started to consider attending HBCUs. Class of 2020 five-star basketball recruit Makur Maker chose to play for Howard University in Washington, D.C. North Carolina high school basketball guard Mikey Williams from the Class of 2023 included Alabama State, Hampton, North Carolina Central, Tennessee State and Texas Southern in his list of top 10 schools.
Local schools with some major signings include Florida Memorial University, which received 23 official letters of intent from student athletes ranging from the best and top schools in Miami-Dade County. Some student athletes include Delbert Anthony (defensive lineman), Henry Farmer (offensive lineman), Siddiq Jackson (running back) and Kareem Roberts (linebacker) from Miami Northwestern Senior High School; Antwan Davis (defensive lineman) and Alann Louis (offensive lineman) from Miami Central Senior High School; Christopher Berryhill (offensive lineman) from Coral Gables Senior High School; Keyon Pierre (running back) from North Miami Beach Senior High School; Devonte Lee (offensive lineman) from Miami Edison Senior High School; and Torey Morrison (quarterback) from Booker T. Washington Senior High School. Morrison is the all-time passing leader in Miami-Dade County school history.
Florida Memorial University head coach Tim “Ice” Harris Sr. stated: “Our coaching staff did a great job of recruiting and evaluating so that we can bring in student-athletes that would be able to elevate Florida Memorial University's football program on and off the field. We feel like this group has a lot of guys that will be able to come in and make an immediate impact and do exactly what we've been telling all of our recruits to do when they come here – leave a legacy."
Bethune Cookman University made a splash this recruiting season by signing 24 athletes, highlighted by Arkansas Pine-Bluff transfer quarterback Shannon Patrick from Wellington High School (West Palm Beach).
Florida A&M University also made tremendous strides, with 20 athletes signing. Some standouts from South Florida include Jermaine Hawkins (wide receiver) from Killian High School and Winsome Frazier (defensive back) and Michael Marshall (defensive lineman) from Miami Northwestern Senior High School.
With the 2020 season canceled due to the pandemic, HBCU football in 2021 promises to be exciting. Good luck to all the student athletes that are continuing their education at the next level.