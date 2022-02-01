The NBA will reveal the All-Star reserves on Thursday night – and there should be few surprises.
The league’s coaches will decide whose names will appear on the list, but NBA Commissioner Adam Silver may make some changes to the roster in the coming days, based on any injuries that may prevent those selected from playing.
Reserves co-captain Kevin Durant is currently dealing with a knee injury, while co-captain LeBron James is experiencing knee swelling. Both were announced as starters last week.
The Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro may be one of the few decisions that coaches have to make. Miami has emerged as a serious contender to make its second NBA Finals in the last three seasons. The team’s Jimmy Butler is considered by many to be its best player, but Herro has been a frontrunner for sixth man of the year. If being in more games matters, Herro gets the slot.
On the predictable side of things, here’s how the reserve picks are likely to go in the Eastern Conference.
Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland from Cleveland should get the nod, making the home crowd wild with excitement. James Harden of Brooklyn is still averaging 23 points per game, although his shooting is way down. Chicago’s Zach LaVine should be a lock, making him the sixth Bulls player in the post-Michael Jordan era to collect back-to-back All-Star selections. Boston’s Jayson Tatum should be All-Star bound for the third consecutive season. Toronto’s Fred VanVleet is another probable pick.
In the Western Conference, Devin Booker of Phoenix probably should have been a starter, so he’s an obvious pick for the reserves list. Luka Doncic of Dallas is another lock, and is well on his way to becoming the second player in NBA history to average at least 21 points, seven rebounds and six assists per game in each of his first four seasons. Utah’s Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell are likely, as are Phoenix’s Chris Paul and Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns.
The only reason why Golden State’s Draymond Green’s selection may be in doubt is because he’s missed about one-third of the Warriors’ games this season, which could provide an opportunity for San Antonio’s Dejounte Murray to step in.
Whatever happens, the rosters for the Feb. 20 game in Cleveland won’t look like the rosters for last season’s game in Atlanta. Of the 22 players who appeared in that game, it’s possible that more than half won’t make it to the All-Star game this go-around.