The 2023 NBA draft brought several surprises and highlighted local talent.
The Miami Heat selected Jaime Jaquez Jr. with the 18th overall pick in the first round, making him the 122nd University of California Los Angeles player to be plucked from the school’s program.
“Toughness is my definition of Heat culture,” said Jaquez, who in addition to his scoring and rebounding skills offers strong defense on the court.
His selection is expected to pay immediate dividends, as the rookie was a four-year player during college and joins a roster eager to compete for a championship. Heat fans will have their first opportunity to see him in action next month, during the 2023 NBA2K24 Summer League.
The California Classic will take place July 3 and 5, with Miami taking on the Los Angeles Lakers July 3 at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2, and the Sacramento Kings July 5 at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN. All games will be played in Sacramento, Calif.
The NBA2K24 Summer League will feature all 30 NBA teams with all games played in Las Vegas July 7 to 17. The Heat will face the Boston Celtics July 8 at 3 p.m. ET on NBATV, the Phoenix Suns July 10 at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBATV, the Milwaukee Bucks July 13 at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBATV and the Denver Nuggets July 14 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2.
South Florida shines in NBA draft
Overtime Elite guards and Pinecrest Senior High School alums Amen and Ausar Thompson became the first pair of siblings to be selected back-to-back in the same NBA draft. The fourth and fifth overall selections are the latest NBA prospects to be drafted from Pinecrest since Brandon Knight back in 2011.
Jett Howard, son of two-time NBA champion and current University of Michigan head coach Juwan Howard was selected 11th overall to the Orlando Magic. He played high school basketball at NSU University School his freshman and sophomore years before transferring to IMG Academy.
And two key members of the Miami Hurricanes Final Four team heard their names called on draft night as well. Jordan Miller, selected 48th overall to the Los Angeles Clippers, and Isaiah Wong, selected 55th overall to the Indiana Pacers, became the fourth pair of Canes teammates to be selected in the same NBA draft since Lonnie Walker IV and Bruce Brown in 2018.
Wade excited for Hall of Fame
Dwyane Wade, Class of 2023 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee and a 2003 NBA draft selection to the Heat, spoke with The Miami Times ahead of his enshrinement and shared his memory of that long-ago draft night.
“Every year I watch the draft because I know what the feeling was like getting to that point,” he said. “This is a special day, and it shows that if you put the hard work in it will pay off in the end.”
Prior to his induction Wade and Marquette alumni Travis Diener will host the Wade vs. Diener Golf Outing, a charity event being held July 24 in Milwaukee. Proceeds will help fund youth literacy initiatives such as summer reading programs that work to ensure underserved children have every opportunity to succeed – a cause close to these star athletes’ hearts.
Fans have an opportunity to be the pair’s VIP guests and win tickets to the Tee Off Party the night before. Flight and hotel expenses are included; details and entry can be found at go.cauzeo.com/golf/Campaign.
The Hall of Fame induction ceremony is happening Aug. 12; Wade shared that he hasn’t officially started writing his speech, though he’s been imagining the moment for many years.
“I started writing my Hall of Fame speech when I was 17 years old because of the work that I put in,” he said. “I have not put pen to paper yet because the words have not been flowing; (but) at some point, the words will pour out of me like tears in no time.”
It still hasn’t hit him that his name will soon be added to the Hall of Famer list.
“It’s going to take a long time for me to process,” said Wade. “I’m trying to reflect and that’s why I haven’t wrote my speech – because I haven’t reflected enough.”