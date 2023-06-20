As Miami licks its wounds after a disappointing loss to the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals, let us not forget that our Miami Heat has made it to that rarified championship-seeking air seven times in 35 seasons.
This was an exceptional season for the Heat, the first team in NBA history to reach the finals as a play-in tournament team. They simply ran out of gas and were defeated by the formidable Nuggets in a 4-1 gentlemen’s sweep.
Although the season did not end with the Heat hoisting the Larry O’Brien trophy, memories from this NBA Finals run will remain with fans for a lifetime.
The close of the season also concludes the 20-year NBA career of Udonis Haslem, who spent his entire professional run in his hometown.
“I just thank those guys for giving me this amazing memory to take with me,” said Haslem. “So, I tell the guys, I have no complaints, I have no regrets. I’m thankful. They gave me a final season that I’ll never, ever forget. That’s all I can ask for.”
Miami Heat NBA Cares
The NBA has left behind legacy projects in each finals-hosting city since 2003. This year it resulted in a partnership with the Heat to help address food insecurity at the CARE Elementary & Miami Rescue Mission shelter downtown. The initiative builds on the team’s Re-HEAT program, which provides unserved food from all Heat home games and arena events to local homeless facilities.
During a recent event, the NBA and the Heat also dedicated a refurbished kitchen and eating area to CARE Elementary & Miami Rescue Mission – named the Miami Heat Food Court – and announced seed funding to create the Heat Emergency Food Relief Fund, which will provide ongoing support for students and families at the shelter.
Former Canes star shines
For the first time since 2016, the Miami Hurricanes basketball program can now add another former player to their NBA Champions list, thanks to former Canes guard Bruce Brown and the Nuggets.
Brown now joins James Jones as the only former Canes player to win an NBA championship in program history. Jones won three, in 2012 and 2013 with the Miami Heat, and in 2016 with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
“I know coming into the league what I could do,” said Brown. “It was just a team that had to give me a chance, and Dwane Casey did. I started my rookie year and did very well. So, I thank him for that, but now doing it on this stage, it's amazing.”
Brown’s teammate, 2023 NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic, was thrilled by his performance during Game 4 in Miami, where he scored 21 points and made 3-5 three-pointers.
“[Brown] had an amazing night, and he was aggressive in the fourth quarter. When he did a step-back three, I almost – I wanted to punch him, but when he made it, I was so happy,” said Jokic. “He's learning and accepting, and that's what the best thing is about him. He was good tonight, aggressive, attacking and not scared of the moment.”
Rethink & reload
This past NBA Finals series may have exposed the Heat’s numerous flaws, but it also showed them overcome by pure will and heart.
But for the team to have a shot at the championship next year, it must improve its roster depth and add additional scoring and size. That can easily be addressed, whether in free agency or the draft.
The Heat could potentially land Damian Lillard, who would immediately assist as a scoring option, and Brook Lopez, who would help with size. Time will tell, as the team has a ton of options and questions that will need to be answered during this offseason.
The NBA draft is approaching, and fans can join Heat announcer Michael Baiamonte, host Uptown Dale, mascot Burnie, the Heat Dancers and the Hoop Troop for an interactive watch party to see who the Heat will draft with its 18th overall selection.
Visit Universe.com/events to register for tickets to the June 22 watch party, being held at the AT&T East Plaza at the Kaseya Center.