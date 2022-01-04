If you’re confused about what teams are playing when in the NBA, you’re not alone. The schedule is upside down and inside out, thanks to the omicron variant.
Eleven games were postponed last month because of COVID. Ten other games have had times or dates shifted to help accommodate rescheduling.
Toronto had six games affected, Chicago had five and Brooklyn had four. In all, it was announced Monday that 18 of the league’s 30 teams had at least one game date changed by postponements or future adjustments.
There are now seven teams that have at least one stint of playing four games in five nights: Chicago, Toronto, Brooklyn, Cleveland, Miami, New Orleans and Denver. Such rough schedules weren’t part of the original plan, but all of the changes made it unavoidable.
“The objective and priority here was to avoid teams playing three games in three nights and look for a middle-ground approach,” said Evan Wasch, an NBA executive vice president who helps oversee the league’s scheduling.
The Nets faces one of the league’s most unusual schedules next week after virus-related issues kept nearly a dozen players from playing at Portland last month.
Brooklyn first plays Sunday against San Antonio at home before flying across the country to play the rescheduled game at Portland the following day, Jan. 10. The Nets then come back east and visit Chicago on Jan. 12.
To help with the demands of that Portland trip, the NBA moved Sunday’s Spurs-at-Nets game to noon Eastern time. The teams had been scheduled to play a night game, but now the Nets should be in Portland by late Sunday night.
There were a couple of other options for that Nets-Blazers game, Wasch says, but having it played Jan. 10 was the best for everyone involved.
“The main reason to release these now is because we wanted to make sure that teams had at least one week’s notice on any postponements, from a travel perspective, basketball planning, business, ticket sales, all those things,” Wasch told The Associated Press. “It made sense to do it now.”
The league started working on potential changes as soon as the first postponements occurred. Moving other games opened more possibilities and avoided the dreaded three-game, three-night stints.
Among the other changes: the anticipated return of former Raptors guard Kyle Lowry to Toronto. It was scheduled for Feb. 3 and now will happen Feb. 1, when Miami is slated to make its first appearance there this season. It’s still unclear if fans will be at that game; officials in Ontario have limited attendance to 1,000 in the Raptors’ home arena.
And the all-star break for Brooklyn and Washington got one day shorter, with the league rescheduling a postponed Wizards-at-Nets game to Feb. 17. Both teams were originally slated to play their pre-all-star finales a day earlier.
The NBA had just under 90 players known to be in the health and safety protocols related to the coronavirus Monday afternoon, a significant drop from the middle of last week when the list peaked at 125 players. There are also dozens of other team staffers in the protocols, including some coaches.
“We think we’re sort of over the hump in terms of the meat of the postponements,” Wasch said. “Hopefully, knock on wood, we won’t have any. But we certainly don’t expect another rash of them like we had, and so we thought it made sense to now put those 11 games back on the schedule.”
The postponed game changes, listed in order of the original schedule, are:
· Detroit at Chicago, scheduled for Dec. 14, moved to Jan. 10.
· Chicago at Toronto, scheduled for Dec. 16, moved to Feb. 3.
· New Orleans at Philadelphia, scheduled for Dec. 19, moved to Jan. 25.
· Denver at Brooklyn, scheduled for Dec. 19, moved to Jan. 26.
· Cleveland at Atlanta, scheduled for Dec. 19, moved to March 31.
· Orlando at Toronto, scheduled for Dec. 20, moved to March 4.
· Washington at Brooklyn, scheduled for Dec. 21, moved to Feb. 17.
· Toronto at Chicago, scheduled for Dec. 22, moved to Jan. 26.
· Brooklyn at Portland, scheduled for Dec. 23, moved to Jan. 10.
· Miami at San Antonio, scheduled for Dec. 29, moved to Feb. 3.
· Golden State at Denver, scheduled for Dec. 30, moved to March 7.
· Phoenix at Detroit, scheduled for Jan. 12, moved to Jan. 16.
· Philadelphia at Houston, scheduled for Jan. 24, moved to Jan. 10.
· Chicago at Atlanta, scheduled for Jan. 24, moved to March 3.
· Chicago at Oklahoma City, scheduled for Jan. 26, moved to Jan. 24.
· Toronto at Brooklyn, scheduled for Jan. 26, moved to Feb. 28.
· Denver at New Orleans, scheduled for Jan. 26, moved to Jan. 28.
· Toronto at Atlanta, scheduled for Feb. 1, moved to Jan. 31.
· Miami at Toronto, scheduled for Feb. 3, moved to Feb. 1.
Time changes:
· San Antonio at Brooklyn, Jan. 9, moved to noon Eastern (was 7:30 p.m.)
· Boston at New Orleans, Jan. 29, moved to 7 p.m. Eastern (was 6 p.m.)