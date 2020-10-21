The Miami Dolphins defeated the New York Jets 24-0 this past weekend. You would have to go back to the 2014 season for last time the Miami Dolphins had a shutout victory, where the Dolphins defeated the then San Diego Chargers (now the Los Angeles Chargers) 37-0.
Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick completed 18 out of 27 passes for 191 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Dolphins rookie running back Myles Gaskin rushed for a team-high 91 yards on 18 carries and had four receptions for 35 yards.
The Dolphins now have a 3-3 record heading into their bye week. The team is enjoying its first winning streak of the season and won its first home game of the season. Miami’s next opponent will be the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 1 at Hard Rock Stadium.
This game had many familiar faces. The Dolphins faced former head coach Adam Gase, now is head coach of the New York Jets. Frank Gore Sr., the 16-year NFL veteran and current running back for the Jets, has plenty of experience here in Miami. Gore played high school football at Coral Gables Senior High School and went on to play for the University of Miami, where he won a national championship with the Hurricanes (2001). He also played one season for the Miami Dolphins (2018). The Dolphins also faced quarterback Joe Flacco, who had a 7-0 record vs. Miami prior to this game.
Many people were wondering when quarterback Tua Tagovailoa would get his shot at playing quarterback for the Dolphins. Would it be this year or even next year? It took until the last drive of the game with two minutes left in regulation for Tagovailoa to experience some live action gameplay. He completed two passes for 9 yards and got the only third down conversion for the Dolphins the entire game. Tagovailoa became the first left-handed quarterback to complete a pass since Kellen Moore did so for the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17 of the 2015 season.
Many Dolphins fans were insisting that coach Brian Flores start Tagovailoa. Flores said at the time that, while he believes Tagovailoa is healthy enough to play, he does not want to rush his rookie quarterback into the starting lineup.
Flores stated: “Look, the honest thing for me is what if it was my kid, and he had a serious injury like that, I wouldn't want his coach to be in a rush to throw him in there because of anything like that.”
Tagovailoa saw his first action in a game since his season-ending hip injury last year at the University of Alabama, where he got hurt with minutes left in the fourth quarter against Mississippi State. If he hadn’t sustained the injury, it’s certain he wouldn’t even be in a Dolphins jersey this year, as he may have gone number 1 overall in this year’s draft. Luckily for the Dolphins, he was available at the fifth pick.
When Tagovailoa entered the game to much avail, there were 10,772 fans in attendance watching his NFL debut. He said he was thrilled.
“To just be out there with my teammates, being my first time, and getting the support and love from them, I think that was super awesome,” he said. “And then you have a 16-year vet like Fitz, who has no animosity toward it, as well, who's just been supportive that entire time. Good drive, bad drive, he comes to the sideline and just talks through his process with why he did some things. I'm very fortunate to have a mentor like him who is just very encouraging on the field and then this guy is, like, he's just very personable off the field, as well.”
After the game, Tagovailoa returned to the field and sat down at the middle of the 15-yard line alone in full uniform for about 10 minutes, soaking in the moment. He called his parents, who couldn't be there to see him play in person. They watch almost every game. He said the conversation was emotional, particularly because of everything it took for him to get back on the field.
“The biggest thing that really stands out to me is just being able to make my parents proud,” said Tagovailoa. “Whether that's Tua as a football player, Tua as a person, Tua as a son, I think that's what brings me the most joy, is seeing how happy my parents get and then seeing how happy my family gets as well, with who I am and also what I do.”
On Tuesday the Dolphins announced that Tagovailoa will be starting in his first NFL game as QB against the Rams. Many knew this day would come but not this soon. This begins a new era in Dolphin franchise history; the team believes Tagovailoa will give them the best chance to win games – and a Super Bowl.