With the omicron variant wreaking havoc on the NFL, now’s a good time to get to know the bottom of your roster and even the practice squad.
Plenty of teams were hamstrung in Week 16 while missing key players in key positions.
The Broncos saw their playoff chances take a dive with their 17-13 loss at Las Vegas when Albert Okwuegbunam, Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick all dropped crucial passes from Drew Lock, their former starter who was making his first start of the season in place of a concussed Teddy Bridgewater.
Without starting center Lloyd Cushenberry III, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Broncos managed a mere 18 yards rushing on 16 carries, including minus-4 from Melvin Gordon, the worst performance in his 96-game career.
The Lions, Giants and Ravens also lost with backup quarterbacks Sunday and on Monday night.
The Miami Dolphins (8-7), however, became the first NFL team to win seven straight after losing seven in a row with a 20-3 win over the Saints, who started rookie quarterback Ian Book because of a COVID-19 outbreak that took out 16 players.
The Eagles also moved into playoff position in the NFC with a 34-10 rout of the New York Giants.
“It’s just challenging circumstances all the way around,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh was quoted as saying to AP News. “... You want to be full strength. You always strive to be full strength with what you have, but that isn’t how the world works. That’s not the world we live in all the time.”
The Vikings were missing star running back Dalvin Cook for their matchup against the Rams and managed a mere 66 yards rushing in their 30-23 loss that seriously damaged their playoff hopes.
COVID-19 threw a wrench into the Chargers’ playoff plans in a game featuring lineups that looked more like an exhibition game in August than a post-Christmas matchup.
The Chargers (8-7) had more than a dozen players sidelined due to COVID-19, including pass rusher Joey Bosa, running back Austin Ekeler and receiver Mike Williams.
The Texans were missing 16 players, including top receiver Brandin Cooks and kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn, but routed the Chargers 41-29 in the weekend’s biggest shocker.
Although other teams overcame absences to win their games, the omicron variant looms ominously with the dawn of each new day as 2021 winds down.