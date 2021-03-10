Race-norming is a “clear example of racism,” according to Dr. Daniel Kantor, a past president of the Florida Society of Neurology now with Florida Atlantic University, who assessed former NFL players for the concussion settlement program from 2017 to 2019. “The NFL is on the wrong side of this,” Kantor told the New York Post in early February.
But on Monday, a federal judge in Pennsylvania dismissed a lawsuit that challenged race-norming in dementia tests for retired NFL players.
“Race-norming,” a widely known practice of adjusting test scores for race, is an issue across several different medical fields as a supposed safeguard against misdiagnosis, but when used in a neuropsychology setting, it assumes that average Black players start at a lower level of cognitive functioning than the average white player, making it harder for them to prove brain damage. It means Black players need to show more severe cognitive damage than white players to qualify for compensation, because the system starts off by assuming Black players arrive at the NFL with a lower level of brain function.
“What the NFL is doing to us right now ... when they use a different scale for African Americans versus any other race?” former NFL player Najeh Davenport told ABC News. “That’s literally the definition of systemic racism.”
The lawsuit filed by Kevin Henry and Davenport, dismissed by Senior U.S. District Judge Anita B. Brody on Monday, accuses the league of “explicitly and deliberately” discriminating against Black players (in violation of federal law) filing dementia-related claims.
Both Henry and Davenport were denied awards but would have qualified had they been white, according to their lawsuit. Awards usually average more than $500,000. The settlement fund has so far paid more than $765 million to retired players for neurocognitive problems linked to NFL concussions, including about $335 million for dementia. Payments are expected to top $1 billion long before the 65-year settlement plan ends.
Kantor has said publicly that doctors working with the program are required to use preset diagnoses, and if they don’t adjust a patient’s cognitive test scores based on race, the NFL challenges the physician’s assessment.
“If you want to figure out a way to pay as little as possible it’s a great way of doing that,” Kantor said. “It’s not a normal standard.”
The NFL has denied that it requires doctors to consider race when evaluating former athletes and called allegations of racism “entirely misguided and unfounded.”
Meanwhile, an ABC News investigation featured on “Nightline” in February uncovered damaging emails between clinicians who evaluate former NFL players for compensation through the concussion settlement program.
“I’m realizing and feeling regretful for my culpability in this inadvertent systemic racism issue,” the clinician wrote. “As a group we could have been better advocates. Another said, ‘Bottom line is that the norms do discriminate against Black players’ ... So now what? In this time of reckoning, like many professions, I think we need to look closely at the expected and unexpected ramifications of our practices.”
After cancelling a hearing set for this Thursday and dismissing the case, Brody ordered the NFL and the lead lawyer in the overall $1 billion settlement to resolve the issue through mediation. Cyril V. Smith, the lawyer representing Henry and Davenport, has filed a notice of appeal.
Smith wants race-norming banned in NFL testing going forward, and cases reviewed if it was used in the past.
Henry, who played for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1993-2000, said his claim was denied although he suffers from headaches, depression and memory loss that leave him unable to hold a job.
Davenport, who played for the Steelers, Green Bay Packers and Indianapolis Colts from 2002-2008, said he suffered more than 10 concussions, including one that broke his eye socket and left him unconscious. He was approved for an award until the NFL appealed, asking that his test results be recalculated using racial norms, Smith said. By that measurement, his claim failed.