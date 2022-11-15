The first round of the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) football playoffs delivered no major upsets, as all the top-seeded teams advanced after the quarterfinals.
The Booker T. Washington Senior High School Tornadoes defeated the Miami Carol City Senior High School Chiefs 27-13, led by running back Antwan Smith Jr. (Class of 2024) with 20 carries for 325 yards and three touchdowns.
Smith learned from one of the best running backs in Booker T. Washington school history, his running back coach Eduardo Clements. The former Tornadoes/Miami Hurricanes standout running back work hard to make sure his players are the best versions of themselves, on the field and off.
“[Clements] coaches me up every day to get better,” enthused Smith.
“[Smith’s] a wrecking ball, you don’t want to mess with him,” said fellow running back Gerald Modest Jr. (Class of 2024). “We’re thunder and lightning.”
The team is now gearing up for a rematch with a familiar opponent, the Miami Norland Senior High School Vikings. During the regular season, the Tornadoes defeated the Vikings 41-23.
“Playing teams twice in the same season is tough,” said Tornadoes head coach Tim “Ice” Harris said. “We want to make sure that we have no weak links in our chain.”
In other games, the Vikings defeated the Miami Jackson Senior High School Generals 37-6, the Miami Southridge Senior High School Spartans defeated the South Broward High School Bulldogs 20-14, the Dr. Krop Senior High School Lightning defeated the Belen Jesuit Prep School Wolverines 23-17 and the Homestead Senior High School Broncos shutout the North Miami Senior High School Pioneers 40-0.
There were two shutouts in the 2M Region 4 bracket. The first was the Miami Central High School Rockets defeating the St. Brendan High School Sabres 60-0. The Rockets led 46-0 at the end of the first quarter, triggering the running clock and restricting play to four minutes per quarter for the rest of the game.
“We came out and executed at a high level,” said Jube Joseph, head coach for the Rockets. “Our main goal was making sure that we were the best version of ourselves on every down.”
That shutout was followed by another, this one for the Miami Northwestern Senior High School Bulls, who defeated the Gulliver Prep Raiders 39-0.
The Bulls and Rockets, also familiar opponents during the regular season, will face each other again in the semifinals, which kick off Thursday.
Upcoming playoff games
Class 1M (Region 3) Regional Semifinal
· #1 Chaminade-Madonna Prep Lions (Hollywood) (9-0) vs. #4 Avant Garde Academy Sharks (Hollywood) (6-3). Kickoff is Friday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m.
Class 2M (Region 4) Regional Semifinal
· #2 Booker T. Washington Tornadoes (Miami) (9-2) vs. #3 Miami Norland Vikings (8-2). Kickoff is Thursday, Nov. 17, at 7 p.m.
· #1 Miami Central Rockets (10-0) vs. #4 Miami Northwestern Bulls (6-4). Kickoff is Friday, Nov. 18, at 7:30 p.m.
Class 3M (Region 4) Regional Semifinal
· #2 Miramar Patriots (9-1) vs. #3 Miami Southridge Spartans (7-4). Kickoff is Friday, Nov. 18, at 7:30 p.m.
· #1 Homestead Broncos (9-2) vs. Dr. Krop Lightning (North Miami Beach) (7-4). Kickoff is Friday, Nov. 18, at 7:30 p.m.
Class 4M (Region 4) Regional Semifinal
· #1 Columbus Explorers (Miami) (10-1) vs. #4 Palmetto Panthers (Pinecrest) (6-5). Kickoff is Friday, Nov. 18, at 7:30 p.m.
· #2 Western Wildcats (Davie) (7-4) vs. #3 Doral Academy Firebirds (7-4). Kickoff is Friday, Nov. 18, at 7:30 p.m.