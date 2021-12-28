The 88th edition of the Orange Bowl is swiftly approaching, and with it major implications. This year’s game is part of the College Football Playoff semifinal with the winner heading to the National Championship game in Indianapolis. The College Football Playoff semifinals are both scheduled to take place on Dec. 31 with No. 1 Alabama facing off against No. 4 Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas, at 3:30 p.m. and No. 2 Michigan squaring off against No. 3 Georgia in the Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, Fla., at 7:30 p.m.
This bowl game will feature several players from both teams that will be making a trip back home to South Florida to play in front of family and friends. The teams arrived in the area this past weekend, Michigan on Saturday and Georgia on Sunday. Both teams will be cautious and try to do everything in their power to make sure their teams are ready to take the field on Friday.
CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock stated: “As we prepare for the playoff, it's wise and necessary to put into place additional precautions to protect those who will play and coach the games; these policies will better protect our students and staffs while providing clarity in the event worst-case scenarios result.”
This is coming amid news that several college teams had to withdraw from participating in their bowl games due to a rise in COVID-19 cases within their program, such as the University of Miami (Sun Bowl), Boise State (Arizona Bowl), Hawaii (Hawaii Bowl) and Texas A&M (Gator Bowl).
If both teams in a semifinal are unable to play, the game will be declared a no contest and the winner of the other semifinal will be declared the national champion. If three of the four CFP semifinal teams are left unavailable due to COVID issues, the lone remaining squad would be deemed national champion.
For Georgia, running back James Cook III will play in the same bowl game that his brother, former Florida State and current Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, did five years ago against the same opponent, Michigan. The only difference is, this contest will be for an opportunity to play in the national championship game.
James Cook played his high school football games at Traz “The Mecca” Powell Stadium for the Miami Central Rockets, so returning to South Florida is a full circle moment.
“Going to Miami is great – just playing in front of my hometown and where I grew up,” he said.
Older brother Dalvin Cook won the 2016 Orange Bowl MVP five years ago after putting on a performance for the ages against the Wolverines. He made plenty of memories, with 207 total offensive yards and one touchdown that helped lead the Seminoles to their 33-32 victory.
Back in 2016, James Cook was in the stands watching his brother dominate the Wolverines. He is more than excited to have the opportunity to come home and play in front of the home crowd.
“Playing in front of my family and my friends, is going to be special,” he said.
James looks to follow in Dalvin’s footsteps by winning the MVP and leading the Bulldogs to an Orange Bowl victory.