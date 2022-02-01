Horse racing is a dangerous sport because of the size, power and speed of the animal. It takes enormous effort and expertise to manage and handle the horses. When you think of horse racing, the first race that comes to mind may be the Kentucky Derby and many still think of Calder Racetrack, now called Gulfstream Park West. Horse racing is not the typical sport to follow, but it has a ton of history attached to it.
This past weekend, spectators near and far tuned into the sixth running of the Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes which took place at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Fla. In just five years, the Pegasus World Cup has quickly established itself as South Florida’s leader in thoroughbred racing because the race was nationally televised on NBC.
Launched in 2017 as part of 1/ST’s mission to excite, energize and modernize the sport of racing for a new generation of fans, the Pegasus World Cup provides rewarding opportunities for Thoroughbred owners and trainers.
There are six stakes races on the undercard, including a pair of major grass races: the Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational and the Pegasus World Cup Filly and Mare Turf Invitational.
The Pegasus World Cup is run over a dirt track at the distance of 1-1/8th miles (9 furlongs) and is open to horses 4 years old and up. The winner this year was a bay colt bred in Kentucky called “Life is Good.”
Life is Good went to the lead right away and stayed there, winning the $3 million Pegasus World Cup with ease and denied “Knicks Go” from repeating as champion.
Historically, Black jockeys have played a meaningful role in horse racing, and more specifically, the Kentucky Derby. Thirteen of the 15 jockeys in the inaugural Kentucky Derby in 1875 were Black, and African Americans won 15 of the first 28 races of the Kentucky Derby. Oliver Lewis won the first race atop “Aristides” in 1875.
To kick off the 2022 horse racing season, Hampton Art Lovers and Baccarat unveiled “Too Black Too Fast,” an art exhibition at the Historic Ward Rooming House Gallery in Overtown. The exhibition tells the story of Black jockeys who played important roles in the history of thoroughbred racing through pieces from the late sculptor George Nock and visual artist Michael J. McBride.
“The exhibit is just one retrospective of the many untold stories of Black excellence in America,” said exhibit sponsor Jim Shreve, Baccarat North America President and CEO. “The hardship and the courage of these Black jockeys is immeasurable. Even today, these jockeys hold records and set the standard for all jockeys in the industry, yet we don't hear of their accomplishments. Baccarat is grateful to have the opportunity to help tell their story, as these athletes played an integral part in our history.”
“It’s an honor to present an art exhibition that tells the story of the legacy of early American jockeys … to showcase amazing stories of unsung heroes, America's first professional athletes. McBride's and Nock's art is not just insightful aesthetically, but the research they performed to create these images must have been a labor of love,” said Chris Norwood, Hampton Art Lovers Gallery founder.
The exhibition is open for viewing Thursday to Sunday, noon-6 p.m., through Feb. 13. Admission is free. The Historic Ward Rooming House is located at 249 NW 9th Street in Overtown.
Black Jockey Winners of the Kentucky Derby
- Oliver Lewis: “Aristides” (1875)
- William “Billy” Walker: “Baden-Baden” (1877)
- George Garret Lewis: “Fonso” (1880)
- Babe Hurd: “Apollo” (1882)
- Isaac Murphy: “Buchanan” (1884), “Riley” (1890), “Kingman” (1891)
- Erskine “Babe” Henderson: “Joe Cotton” (1885)
- Isaac Lewis: “Montrose” (1887)
- Alonzo “Lonnie” Clayton: “Azra” (1892)
- James “Soup” Perkins: “Halma” (1895)
- Willie Simms: “Ben Brush” (1896), “Plaudit” (1898)