Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole and the rest of major league pitchers are likely to be looking over their shoulders next season – at a pitch clock.
Clocks have cut the length of minor league games by about a half-hour this year, and baseball officials appear certain to promote the timers to the majors.
“I think it needs it, obviously. And I think it’s coming regardless of opposition of the players. It’s kind of our fault,” the Yankees’ Cole said ahead of yesterday’s All-Star Game. “We’ve known it’s been an issue and its importance and we don’t seem to clean it up.”
Major League Baseball also is considering shift limits, larger bases, restrictions on pickoff attempts and – perhaps in 2024 – limited use of robot umpires to call balls and strikes. The new collective bargaining agreement includes an 11-person competition committee with six management representatives, four players and one umpire, and it is empowered to make changes by majority vote with 45 days’ notice.
The average time of nine-inning games increased from 2 hours, 43 minutes in 2003 to 3:13 in 2020 before dropping to 3:02 so far this season through July 12, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. A clock experiment in the minor leagues cut the average this year to 2:37 from 3:04 at a similar point for non-clock games last year.
MLB’s average between pitches with no runners on base through last Thursday was 20.5 seconds and 27.3 second with runners. Boston manager Alex Cora notices call-ups are working more quickly than veterans.
To modernize, baseball also adopted video review for home runs in 2009 and for many umpire decisions in 2014. All 30 teams are using the electronic pitching signaling device introduced this spring.
A clock is being used this year throughout the minors: 14 seconds with the bases empty and 19 with runners on at Triple-A, and 14/18 at lower levels. The clock starts when the pitcher has possession of the ball and the catcher is in the dirt circle surrounding home plate.
“I’m not opposed to a pitch clock, but I think it needs to be a reasonable amount of time to not feel rushed,” said Houston’s Verlander, a two-time Cy Young Award winner. “Fourteen is quick.”
MLB’s goal is to eliminate dead time, which includes such time-consuming tics as tapping toes and adjusting batting gloves between pitches.
“It’s something that takes a while to get used to, but I think overall the impact it had on the pace of the game was good,” said the Yankees’ Matt Carpenter, who spent April at Triple-A with Round Rock.
In the minors, bases have been increased to 18-inch squares from 15, promoting safety – first basemen are less likely to get stepped on – but also boosting stolen bases and offense with a slightly decreased distance.
Shifts have been limited all season at Double-A and Class A, where teams are required to have four players on the infield, including two on each side of second base.
Use of shifts has exploded in the past decade, from 2,357 times on balls hit in play in 2011 to 28,130 in 2016 and 59,063 last year, according to Sports Info Solutions. Shifts are on pace for 71,000 this year.
There has been a corresponding drop in the big league batting average from .269 in 2006 to .255 in 2011 to .242 this season, on track to be the lowest since 1967.
MLB also is piloting an Automated Ball-Strike System in the minors, which could reach the majors as soon as 2024. Big league umps are much criticized in an age of high-speed video cameras analyzing every pitch.
A test in the Class A Florida State League uses the robot umps in the first two games of each series, then has a human call ball and strikes in the remaining game with a challenge system. Each team gets three challenges and keeps its challenge if successful.
“I love that,” Verlander said of the ball/strike challenge system. “These guys get a lot of flak, but they have one of the hardest jobs in the world. We’re throwing 100 mph, nicking corners. If I were an umpire, I like that: ‘Oh, you think you’re better than me? Appeal it and find out.’ I think it’s a fun back and forth.”
MLB hopes quicker games will be more appealing to fans as it tries to rebuild attendance following the pandemic.