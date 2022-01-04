The Miami Dolphins’ first game of 2022 didn’t end the way they had hoped. Instead of a victory, the home team was defeated by former Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans.
The Dolphins came into the matchup needing to win their final two games of the season to make the playoffs and, just as in years past, they failed to hold their end of the bargain and lost miserably with a final score of 34-3.
Things fell apart for the team at the worst possible time as the offense failed to produce a touchdown in the entire game. The weather was awful – rainy and windy with temperatures in the 40s. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went 18 of 38 passing for 205 yards and one interception.
After the game Tagovailoa stated: “At the end of the day, I can control what I can control, and that’s to be the best version of myself for this team … we’ve got to move on to the next game at this point. We’ll look at the mistakes we’ve made, make some corrections and move on.”
Simply put, Tagovailoa and the Dolphins were outplayed by the Titans and Ryan Tannehill got the last laugh against his former team.
“Anytime you don’t have the performance that you’re looking for, you’re disappointed,” said Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.
So the Titans have moved to the first seed in the AFC, eliminating the Dolphins from the playoffs in the process. This marks the sixth consecutive season that the Dolphins failed to make it to the postseason. After starting with a win in New England in Week 1, then losing seven straight games and winning seven straight games in the same season, it seemed that everything was starting to click for the team at the right time.
Now with an 8-8 record, the Dolphins prepare for their season finale against the New England Patriots with a few things left to accomplish. With a win, the Dolphins can achieve a winning record for the second consecutive year. And rookie sensation receiver Jaylen Waddle is on the verge of breaking the all-time NFL rookie reception record with just a few more catches to put a positive spin on the end of the season.
This offseason will be telling as the Dolphins have the largest cap space entering free agency 2022, with roughly $77 million dollars to improve the team. Addressing the offensive line will be priority number one for sure, but the team will have to fill other holes that were exposed this season.
Will year three be the year for Tagovailoa to take form to lead this team to the gridiron glory – or will he be just another name added to the ever-growing list of quarterbacks to replace Hall of Famer Dan Marino since he retired?
A disappointing end to a promising season, but no one expected the Dolphins to accomplish what they did this year and they’ll go down in history as the only team to lose seven and win seven in a row. As the old saying goes “There’s always next year.”
The Miami Dolphins season finale will be played Jan. 9 at Hard Rock Stadium; kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m.