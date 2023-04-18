The words playoffs and postseason are beginning to become synonymous with South Florida sports. Last season, the Florida Panthers and the Miami Heat were top-seeded teams in their leagues’ respective 2022 playoffs. As fate would have it, both teams made the 2023 postseason as the eighth and final seeds.
The Heat are on a quest for a fourth championship in the franchise’s history. The trek to get there will be grueling, as they face the No. 1 overall-seeded team in the playoffs, the Milwaukee Bucks. The Heat got off to a great start, winning game one and essentially taking home-court advantage in this series.
“We have great respect for [the Milwaukee Bucks], but we feel like Navy SEALS,” said Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra. “Just drop us off in parachutes, and let’s go compete.”
This will be the fourth time that the Heat and the Bucks meet in the postseason. Miami leads the all-time series 2-1, however, the team will have to win this series without Tyler Herro, who broke two fingers on his shooting hand in game one and will be reportedly out for four to six weeks.
Herro wasn't the only player to become injured in that game. Two-time Milwaukee MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered a bruised lower back. An MRI has confirmed it's nothing serious, but Antetokounmpo is still sore. The bucks are taking wait-and-see attitude about his ability to play on Wednesday after two days of rest.
Games three and four will be at home for the Heat in the newly renamed Kaseya Center Saturday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m. ET.
The remaining round one playoff schedule looks like this:
· Game 2 (away): Wednesday, April 19, at Milwaukee; tipoff is 9 p.m. ET
· Game 3 (home): Saturday, April 22, in Miami; tipoff is 7:30 p.m. ET
· Game 4 (home): Monday, April 24; tipoff TBD
· Game 5 (road): Wednesday, April 26; tipoff TBD (if necessary)
· Game 6 (home): Friday, April 28; tipoff TBD (if necessary)
· Game 7 (road): Sunday, April 30; tipoff TBD (if necessary)
Panthers in the playoffs
One year after having their best season in club history and winning their first-ever President’s Trophy, the Florida Panthers have the daunting task of facing current President’s Trophy winner the Boston Bruins in the first round of the NHL playoffs.
This matchup will be challenging for the Panthers, as both teams split the regular season series with two wins each – but history is on Florida’s side in the postseason.
Florida holds a 4-1 record overall against Boston. The teams faced each other before in the 1996 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, when the Panthers made it all the way to the finals before losing their chance at the cup to the Colorado Avalanche.
The Panthers will begin this matchup on the road for the first two games and won’t play at home until games three and four of the series, when it moves to South Florida at the FLA Live Center in Sunrise.
The Panthers seek to avenge their early second-round exit in last year’s postseason run by starting off with an upset in the first round against the Bruins.
The schedule looks like this:
· Game 2 (away): Wednesday, April 19, in Boston; puck drop is 7:30 p.m. ET
· Game 3 (home): Friday, April 21, at the FLA Live Center; puck drop is 7:30 p.m. ET
· Game 4 (home): Sunday, April 23; puck drop TBD
· Game 5 (away): Wednesday, April 26; puck drop TBD (if necessary)
· Game 6 (home): Friday, April 28; puck drop TBD (if necessary)
· Game 7 (away): Sunday, April 30; puck drop TBD (if necessary)