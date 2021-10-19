The booming, iconic voice uttering his familiar catchphrases over the public address system at Nathaniel Traz Powell Stadium during Miami-Dade County Public Schools high school football games – including “Say NO to drugs and YES to education!” and “Another tackle by the turf monster!” – is that of William “The Voice” Wilcox.
Wilcox is the highly recognizable presence delivering play-by-play narration at these events, which are a community staple during football season in the 305. Young and old gather en masse to witness the rivalries.
Now, in a fitting move for a man so firmly entrenched in the stadium’s lore, the press box will be renamed to honor Wilcox during a halftime celebration at the Oct. 22 game between the Miami Northwestern Bulls and the Carol City Chiefs. Wilcox’s family and friends will gather to witness the deserved accolade as football fans in the stands cheer.
Wilcox is an alum of the 1967 class of Miami Northwestern Senior High School, where he lettered in varsity basketball. His professional career with Miami-Dade County Public Schools spanned 41 years as an educator with a specialty in physical education. He has nurtured and inspired students throughout many South Florida communities.
He is a longtime deacon at New Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, a noted community leader, a devoted husband of 48 years to Beverly and a proud father to sons William Jr., Damon and Jordan.
Wilcox has cemented his legacy in the high school sports world in Miami-Dade County. Fans will be keenly affected each time they gaze upon his name inscribed in front of the press box, at a venue where he has often uttered these iconic words into his microphone: “It ain’t over ’til it’s over.”