A weekend of Black excellence overtook the city of Orlando for the annual Florida Blue Florida Classic between the Florida A&M Rattlers (9-2, 7-1 SWAC) and the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-9, 2-6 SWAC), with the former claiming victory 41-20.
Fans of Florida A&M, Bethune-Cookman, HBCUs and football came together at Camping World Stadium to enjoy all the festivities that the Florida Classic weekend had to offer.
“The classic was nothing short of amazing this year,” said A&M alum Evan Galloway. “Seeing old classmates and professors always makes it a worthwhile trip. Even the friendly back and forth with Wildcats fans adds to the experience. I’ll be back next year for sure.”
From the Battle of the Bands to FanFest, game-related activities were plentiful. McDonald’s and Pepsi were just two of the big-name sponsors on-site, allowing fans to enjoy free food and drink and take part in giveaways prior to kickoff. The well-attended game saw more than 55,000 people in the stands.
Florida A&M graduate student Xavier Smith was named the 2022 Florida Blue Florida Classic MVP. The wide receiver had five catches for 73 receiving yards and threw one touchdown pass.
The Rattlers were focused from the opening possession, jumping to an early 13-0 lead in the first quarter thanks in part to some stellar defense.
Defensive back Javon Morgan intercepted a pass from Wildcats quarterback Jalon Jones on the opening drive of the game. That turnover allowed the Rattlers’ offense to score the first points of the game with running back Jaylen McCloud.
Rattlers freshman defensive lineman Anthony Dunn Jr. forced and recovered a fumble on the second possession, which allowed McCloud to score his second touchdown of the game.
In the second quarter, the Wildcats stormed down the field and answered back with a touchdown of their own when running back Que’shaun Byrd scored a nine-yard rushing touchdown to trim the lead to 13-7.
But the Rattlers wasted no time in responding – Jeremy Mousa connected with wide receiver Smith for a 32-yard touchdown up the middle of the field to extend the Rattlers’ lead to 20-7.
With 1:52 left in the first half, the Rattlers opened their playbook with a trick touchdown double pass from Smith to Mousa to extend their lead to 27-7 right before halftime.
The Florida A&M Marching 100 and the Bethune-Cookman Marching Wildcats then took the field for a performance that did not disappoint.
In the second half, the Wildcats made the game even more interesting, trimming their deficit down to just seven points. But the play of the game and its turning point was at the beginning of the fourth quarter, when the score was 27-20 and the Rattlers had possession.
It was a gutsy call on fourth and five, but it was worth it when Florida A&M ran a fake punt play and punter Chris Faddoul connected with tight end Jeremiah Pruitte for a 25-yard completion.
That play caught the Wildcats’ by surprise. The Rattlers took advantage and scored twice in the fourth quarter to seal its victory with a 41-20 win, claiming the Florida Classic trophy for a second consecutive year.
Having won their ninth straight game, the Rattlers end their season ranked #20 in the AFCA FCS Coaches Poll.