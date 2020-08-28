The state of Florida has lost a prominent football coaching figure. Aubrey Hill passed away on Sunday, Aug. 16, after a lengthy illness. He was 48 years old.Hill grew up in Miami and played high school football at Miami Carol City Senior High under South Florida high school coaching legend Walt Frazier. He went on to play college football at the University of Florida from 1991-94, where he played wide receiver and was a member of the Gators’ three SEC championship teams (1991, 1993 and 1994). While he was at UF Hill caught 87 passes for 1,454 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also served as captain of the team during his senior year. Following his playing career Hill served as a Florida graduate assistant under head coach Steve Spurrier from 1996-98. During Hill’s first season in the role UF won the national championship with a 12-1 record, capped by a 52-20 victory over Florida State in the Sugar Bowl. Hill’s other stops included wide receivers coach positions at Duke (1999-2003), Elon College (2004), University of Pittsburgh (2005-2007) and the University of Miami (2008-2010). In 2010 he was also named recruiting coordinator for the Miami Hurricanes. After a brief second stint coaching with UF from 2011-2012, Hill returned to his high school alma mater to take over head coaching duties (2013-2016), leading the Miami Carol City Chiefs to the Class 6A state championship in 2016, their first state title since 2003. That same year he was named Miami Dolphins High School Coach of the Year and a finalist for the 2016 Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year. He ultimately served as head coach for four years, leaving with a record of 30-16. Hill then returned to coaching at the college football level, and after a short time at the University of Marshall came to Florida International University (FIU) in 2017 to serve as the Panthers wide receivers coach. He was hired by coach Butch Davis.“Aubrey was loved and adored by so many who saw him not only as a coach, but as an amazing husband and father,” said Davis. “We mourn his loss, but we will also hold on to the great memories he left behind and how honored we all were to be a part of his life. We pray for his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”Hill was a part of three bowl appearances during his coaching tenure at FIU, including the team’s 2018 Bahamas Bowl victory over the University of Toledo. In his first season he helped tie the program’s then record for wins in a season (eight), before breaking that record in 2018 with nine victories on the year. Hill was entering his fourth year of coaching at FIU at the time of his death.
Remembering Aubrey Hill
Former Miami Dolphins High School Coach of the Year has died
Week of August 26 - September 1, 2020
