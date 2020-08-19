The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) recently began their regular season after a hiatus due to COVID-19.
The NBA kicked things off at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World. The WNBA began its season at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, and had its opening games nationally televised. Both leagues listened to players about having "Black Lives Matter" painted on the court.
The NBA and the WNBA have provided a platform for players who may not feel comfortable speaking about racial inequality. Players wanted to make sure that they were of one accord by focusing on social justice and using the platform to address their stance on these issues. They made it clear that they did not want to talk about basketball, but to discuss getting justice for Breonna Taylor.
Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black emergency medical technician, was shot eight times on March 13 in Louisville, Kentucky, by out-of-uniform officers: Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison and Myles Cosgrove, who served a narcotics search warrant without knocking at her apartment door. No drugs were found.
As of the writing of this article, none of the three officers have been charged with Taylor’s murder, though the Louisville Metro Police Department fired Hankison on June 23.
Like those of us who have struggled and continue to struggle for the good, Frederick Douglass argued for righteous and persistent struggle to achieve real freedom and justice for Black people in the United States of America. The WNBA’s season began with players from the Seattle Storm and New York Liberty walking off the court as the national anthem played, in a message for racial justice as protests around the country continue.
WNBA Players will be dedicating this season to Breonna Taylor and the Say Her Name Campaign, an initiative committed to speaking the names of and fighting for justice for persecuted Black women, who are so often forgotten. WNBA players also wore Breonna Taylor's name on their jerseys during opening weekend.
The disparity of the contracts of NBA and WNBA players is no secret; the difference is astronomical. The new eight-year Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), which began at the start of 2020 season and runs through 2027, provides the foundation to chart a new course for women’s professional basketball. The 2020 CBA will feature significant investments by the league and its teams aimed directly at increasing player salary and compensation, improvements to the overall player experience and resources specifically designed with the professional female athlete in mind, as well as a commitment to implement an integrated marketing plan leaguewide.
Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets committed $1.5 million to supplement the income of WNBA players who choose not to play this season, whether because of coronavirus concerns or social justice reasons. The funds will come from the KAI Empowerment Initiative that Irving launched at the end of July.
"Whether a person decided to fight for social justice, play basketball, focus on physical or mental health or simply connect with their families,” he stated, “this initiative can hopefully support their priorities and decisions.''