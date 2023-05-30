The magical 2023 run of South Florida’s sports teams continues. Who would have thought that this postseason run by the Miami Heat and the Florida Panthers would lead to both teams reaching the championship round?
The city of Boston certainly didn’t imagine the possibility. Both the Boston Celtics and the Boston Bruins lost a home game seven at the TD Garden to the eight-seeded Miami Heat in basketball and the eight-seeded Florida Panthers in hockey.
Miami Heat Eastern Conference champions
The Miami Heat punched their ticket to the NBA Finals against the Western Conference champions Denver Nuggets with a victory against the Boston Celtics on their home court Monday night with a dominating 103-84 victory.
Heat forward Caleb Martin had an exceptional series and led all scorers with 26 points and 10 rebounds. The team received the 2023 Bob Cousy Eastern Conference Trophy and Jimmy Butler was named the Larry Bird Eastern Conference MVP. Ironically, both awards are named after Boston Celtics legends.
“Nobody is satisfied, we don’t play just to win the Eastern Conference, we play to win the whole thing,” said Butler after the game.
The Heat victory came exactly one year to the day when he predicted that the Heat would be in the same position in 2023 after suffering a game seven defeat in the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals to the Celtics at home. It’s amazing what a difference a year makes.
Miami became the first play-in team in NBA history to make it to the finals. This will be the Heat’s seventh trip to the finals, where they’re aiming to capture their fourth championship.
Florida Panthers Eastern Conference champions
The Florida Panthers are advancing to the Stanley Cup finals against the Western Conference champions Las Vegas Golden Knights, after defeating the Carolina Hurricanes last week in a four-game sweep at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Fla. This is the first time since 1996 that the Panthers have won the National Hockey League (NHL) Eastern Conference championship.
Only 12 teams have won the Prince of Wales trophy, given to the Eastern Conference champs, and this is the fourth straight season that a team from the state of Florida has won it (Tampa Bay Lightning took it home 2020-22).
The Panthers’ path to the Stanley Cup is probably the most improbable run in hockey history. In the first round, they knocked out the Bruins, a team with the best record in the NHL ever. They then knocked out the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round and finally swept the Hurricanes away in the conference finals.
The scoring in Game 4 against the Hurricanes came early and often for the Panthers.
Panthers left winger Anthony Duclair began the scoring 41 seconds into the game to provide his team with the early lead. Matthew Tkachuk, who went to high school in St. Louis with Celtics guard Jayson Tatum, scored the final goal with 4.9 seconds remaining in regulation to cap off the 4-3 victory for the Panthers.
A Panthers Stanley Cup victory will make Miami (South Florida) the ninth U.S city to win a championship in all four major sports – the NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB – allowing them to join New York, Boston, Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit, Philadelphia, St. Louis and Washington, D.C.
Just four more wins each to go for this remarkable South Florida run to be etched in history forever.
Stanley Cup Finals schedule
All games will take place at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on TNT, TBS and truTV.
Game 1: Saturday, June 3, in Las Vegas
Game 2: Monday, June 5, in Las Vegas
Game 3: Thursday, June 8, in Sunrise, Fla.
Game 4: Saturday, June 10, in Sunrise, Fla.
Game 5 (if necessary): Tuesday, June 13, in Las Vegas
Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, June 16, in Sunrise, Fla.
Game 7 (if necessary): Monday, June 19, in Las Vegas
NBA Finals schedule
All games will be televised on ABC and YouTube TV.
Game 1: Thursday, June 1, at 8:30 p.m. ET in Denver
Game 2: Sunday, June 4, at 8 p.m. ET in Denver
Game 3: Wednesday, June 7, at 8:30 p.m. ET in Miami
Game 4: Friday, June 9, at 8:30 p.m. ET in Miami
Game 5 (if necessary): Monday, June 12, at 8:30 p.m. ET in Denver
Game 6 (if necessary): Thursday, June 15, at 8:30 p.m. ET in Miami
Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, June 18, at 8 p.m. ET in Denver