The time has come to fill out your brackets.
The University of Miami Hurricanes and the Florida Atlantic University Owls men’s basketball programs have been selected to participate in the 2023 NCAA men’s tournament. Both teams were automatic qualifiers as winners of their respective conferences in the regular season, and they’ll be the only two teams representing the state of Florida.
The Hurricanes were the top-seeded team in the ACC tournament but fell short in the conference semifinals against the eventual champions, the Duke University Blue Devils. They’ll now be making their 12th trip to the “big dance” after reaching the Elite Eight last year and falling to the University of Kansas Jayhawks.
Miami is the fifth-seeded team in the Midwest region and will face the 12th-seeded Drake University Bulldogs in the first round Friday, March 17, at the MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y. Tipoff is 7:25 p.m. ET and the game will be televised on TBS.
If the Hurricanes advance, they’ll face the Indiana University/Kent State University game winner with a trip to the Sweet 16 on the line.
The FAU Owls were Conference USA regular season champions and crowned the Conference USA tournament champions for the first time in their program history. This will be the second time in FAU history that the team will make the NCAA tournament (the first time was in 2002 as members of the Atlantic Sun Conference).
This is a completely new team, as the Owls are one of only four teams in the nation that made the tournament this year with 30-plus wins during the regular season. The Owls are the ninth-seeded team in the East region and will face the eighth-seeded University of Memphis Tigers Friday, March 17, at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Tipoff is 9:20 p.m. ET and the game will be televised on TNT.
If the Owls advance, they will face the winner of the Purdue University/(Texas Southern University/Fairleigh Dickinson University) game winner with a trip to the Sweet 16 hanging in the balance.
HBCUs in the men’s NCAA
The Texas Southern Tigers, winners of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), have the most First Four and opening-round appearances of any HBCU men’s basketball program, winning three of its five games.
The Tigers last appeared and won the First Four games in 2022. They look to advance to the first round in a matchup against FDU Wednesday, March 15. With a win, the Tigers will face the number one-seeded Purdue Boilermakers Friday, March 17, in the first round in the East region.
The Howard University Bison, winners of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) tournament, advanced to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1992. The 16th-seeded Bison have a grueling task as the team faces the defending national champions and number one-seeded Kansas Jayhawks in the West region Thursday, March 16, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. Tipoff is 2 p.m. ET and the game will be televised on TBS.
NCAA men’s schedule
The First Four games will be played March 14-15; the first round will be played March 16-17; the second round will be played March 18-19; the Sweet 16 is March 23-24; the Elite Eight is March 25-26; the Final Four is April 1; and the Men’s NCAA championship game will happen April 3 and be televised on CBS.
NCAA Women’s tournament
The Hurricanes women’s basketball team advanced to the NCAA women’s tournament as one of four Florida universities to reach that goal. Joining the Hurricanes are the Florida State University Seminoles, Florida Gulf Coast University Eagles and University of South Florida Lady Bulls.
The Hurricanes enter the tournament as the ninth-seeded team in the Greenville 2 region and will face the eighth-seeded Oklahoma State University Cowgirls in the first round Saturday, March 18, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on the campus of Indiana University in Bloomington, Ind. Tipoff is 2 p.m. ET and the game will be televised on ESPN.
Florida State enters the tournament as the seventh-seeded team in the Seattle 4 region and will face the 10th-seeded University of Georgia Bulldogs in the first round Friday, March 17, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Tipoff is 1:30 p.m. ET and the game will be televised on ESPN2.
Florida Gulf Coast enters the tournament as the 12th-seeded team in the Greenville 2 region and will face the fifth-seeded Washington State University Cougars in the first round Saturday, March 18, at Finneran Pavilion in Villanova, Pa. Tipoff is 2:30 p.m. ET and the game will be televised on ESPNU.
South Florida enters the tournament as the 12th-seeded team in the Greenville 2 region and will face the ninth-seeded Marquette University Golden Eagles in the first round Friday, March 17, at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C. Tipoff is 11:30 a.m. ET and the game will be televised on ESPN2.
HBCUs in the women’s NCAA
The 16th-seeded Norfolk State University Spartans, winners of the MEAC tournament, have an ultimate challenge as they face the No. 1 overall-seeded and defending national champions University of South Carolina Gamecocks in the Greenville 1 region Friday, March 17, at Colonial Life Arena. Tipoff is 2 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN.
The Southern University Jaguars (SWAC tournament) will be participating in the First Four as a 16th-seed against Sacred Heart University Wednesday, March 15, at Maples Pavilion in Stanford, Calif. Tipoff is 9 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPNU. With a win, Southern University will face the No. 1-seeded Stanford Cardinals Friday, March 17, in the first round in the Seattle 4 region.
NCAA Women’s tournament schedule
The First Four games will be played March 15-16; the first round is March 17-18; the second round is March 19-20; the Sweet 16 is March 24-25; the Elite Eight is March 26-27; the Final Four is March 31; and the Women’s NCAA championship game will be played April 2 and televised on ABC