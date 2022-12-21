The 2022 Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) football championship round has concluded – and all four metro-area victors are from South Florida.
This year’s lineup featured the first-ever Dade vs. Broward matchup in two games. And, as with any championship battle, both the joy of victory and the agony of defeat were on full display on the field.
In Class 2M, the Miami Central Rockets defeated Plantation’s American Heritage Patriots 38-31 to capture their ninth state championship in school history. The Class 3M featured Fort Lauderdale’s St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders victorious over the Homestead Broncos 38-21 to secure their 14th state title in the school’s history. Both the Rockets and the Raiders took home the state championship for the fourth consecutive year and ended their seasons undefeated.
The Rockets’ unblemished, undefeated season (14-0) means they finished as the top-ranked team on NationalHSFB.com and the No. 2 ranked team on MaxPreps.
In Class 1M, Broward’s Chaminade-Madonna Lions defeated the Clearwater Central Catholic Marauders 48-14. The Lions participated in the Geico Bowl Series and were defeated by the Bishop Gorman Gaels (Las Vegas) 49-14. In Class 4M, the Miami Columbus Explorers defeated the Apopka Blue Darters 16-13 in overtime to capture their second state championship in four years.
The debate has already begun on who is really the No. 1 team according to MaxPreps, but when you compare the records in the final rankings Miami Central is the only team that is undefeated in the top five in the nation.
The Rockets’ Jube Joseph also won his first state championship in his first season as the team’s head coach.
“This is not about me,” said Joseph. “I signed up to be a servant of the community. It’s about the generations under me I remember being young watching Najeh Davenport and Willis McGahee. Now they are watching Cataurus Hicks and Ezekiel Marcelin.”
The DRV Pink Stadium was the host site of the Class 2M-4M championship games. Attendance for the Class 2M final was 9,704, which topped the Class 3M attendance the night prior of 5,430.
The Rockets dominated in their matchup against the Patriots, never trailing in the matchup. In the first half, the Rockets were up 31-13 and held the lead comfortably amidst the comeback attempt by their opponents.
Rockets quarterback Keyone Jenkins (Class of 2023) finished the game 11 for 21 passing for 154 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing for 73 yards and one touchdown. He’s concluded his high school career as the all-time leading passer in Miami-Dade County history.
Receiver Cataurus Hicks (Class of 2023) led the Rockets in receiving with 78 yards and one touchdown. The team had two running backs who eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark on the day: Jonathan Harris (Class of 2023), who led all running backs with 141 yards and one touchdown, and Nicholas McCall (Class of 2025), who had 101 yards rushing.
The Rockets were very effective on defense. Defensive back Amari Wallace Class of 2025) limited the five-star wide receiver recruit, Brandon Ennis (Class of 2023) of American Heritage, to just one catch when defended by him.
“I studied Brandon Eniss two weeks ago, so I was prepared and ready for the challenge,” said Wallace.
Entering his junior season, Wallace is looking forward to next season.
“This offseason I will be working hard and focused on conditioning so that I can bring my school back to another state and a national championship at 95th Street,” he added.
Wide receiver Lamar Seymore (Class of 2023) concludes his high school career with four straight state championships.
“It means a lot to win four state championships in a row,” he said. “A lot of people can’t say that they have four-peated, and now I can.”
The team’s Reuban Bain (Class of 2023) is one of the most highly recruited players in South Florida; he recently announced that he will be continuing his football career at the University of Miami.
During the game, Bain threw up the signature “U” sign after sacking American Heritage quarterback Blake Murphy (Class of 2023).
Now that the season is over, several seniors will be announcing where they will be attending college during some national signing day events. There will also be a slew of All-Star games showcasing the talent of the best of the best. Several local players who will be featured in national games in January will be playing in the upcoming Battle of the Crib all-star game.
Upcoming games
Battle for the Crib All-Star Game – 954 vs. 305 Broward County All-Stars vs. Miami-Dade County All-Stars at Ansin Sports Complex in Miramar, Fla. Kickoff is Friday, Dec. 23, at 7 p.m.
2023 US Army All-American Bowl – East vs. West The game will be played at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, and televised on NBC. Kickoff is Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at 12 p.m.
2023 Under Armour All-America Football Game – Team Phantom vs. Team Speed The game will be played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., and televised on ESPN. Kickoff is Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at 12 p.m.