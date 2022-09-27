The road to the Florida state title series in South Florida continues as several matchups with state series implications took place this past week throughout South Florida.
Miami Northwestern Senior High School was defeated by Christopher Columbus High School 23-19. Northwestern Bulls starting quarterback Taron Dickens went down with an injury in the first quarter, resulting in freshman wide receiver Calvin Russell filling in as quarterback.
Russell was able to keep the game close, but it wasn’t enough as the injuries were too much for the Bulls to overcome. The Bulls have some time to recover as they prepare for their main matchup of the season against Miami Central Senior High School Oct. 7.
Booker T. Washington Senior High School defeated Miami Carol City Senior High School 26-6 in a Friday matchup at Traz Powell Stadium – aka “The Mecca” – in the battle of the orange and black.
The Washington Tornadoes were led by running back Antwan Smith Jr., who had three rushing touchdowns in the game. Up next for the Tornadoes is a game against Miami Jackson Senior High School Sept. 29.
Miami Jackson defeated South Dade Senior High School 27-21; Miami Norland Senior High School shut out American Senior High School 49-0; Naples High School dominated Miami Killian Senior High School 56-6; Miami Edison Senior High School fell to Rickards High School (Tallahassee) 38-25; and Chaminade-Madonna Prep defeated Gulliver Prep 28-0.
Cross county matchups
It’s no secret that the best high school football is played in South Florida – whenever it’s a Dade vs. Broward matchup, the level of competition always rises. This past week, we were lucky to see two such meetings on the gridiron. South Broward High School vs. Dr. Michael M. Krop Senior High School and Miami Central High School vs. Dillard High School (Fort Lauderdale).
Miami-Dade County schools typically plays all their games at The Mecca, whereas Broward schools have the luxury of on-campus stadiums.
The South Broward Bulldogs defeated the Dr. Krop Lightning 34-19. The game took place at the Orange Bowl Field at Ives Estates Park, and it was jampacked.
“Both teams were young scrappy teams. I know our team is very young, but we are big, physical and fast,” said Bulldogs head coach Charles McCrae. “We need to play a lot of crossover games. A lot of times we don’t play teams from Dade County. Dade County has a different level of tenaciousness that a lot of kids don’t see until we meet them in that game.”
The Miami Central Rockets protected home field as they defeated the Dillard Panthers at The Mecca. The game ended early with 6:09 left in the fourth quarter due to inclement weather. Miami Central won by the score 43-7.
While the game was tied 7-7 at the end of the first quarter, the Rockets then took off to score 36 unanswered points. The Rockets get one more tuneup game before the main event against Miami Northwestern.
Upcoming games
Booker T. Washington Tornadoes (5-1) vs. Miami Jackson (3-2). The Tornadoes look to build on last week’s great performance when they face the Jackson Generals. The Tornadoes are one week away from a matchup against the undefeated Miami Norland Vikings. Kickoff is Thursday, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m.
Miami Central Rockets (4-0) vs. North Miami Beach Chargers (2-2). The Rockets hope to hang on to their winning ways one week away from going up against Miami Northwestern, while the Chargers want to make a statement in a district competition. Kickoff is Friday, Sept. 30, at 7:30 p.m.
Miami Columbus Explorers (5-0) vs. Miami High Stingarees (2-1). The Explorers are hoping to stay undefeated; the Northwestern Bulls want to keep the momentum going after last week’s game against Miami Edison. Kickoff is Friday, Sept. 30, at 7 p.m.
Miami Edison Red Raiders (1-3) vs. LaSalle Lions (3-1). The Red Raiders are aim to bounce back after losing in Tallahassee, while the Lions seek to improve to 4-1 on the season. Kickoff is Saturday, Oct. 1, at 7 p.m.