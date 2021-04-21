The business of college sports, which includes millions in television contracts and sponsorships – resulting in a world of lucrative payouts for everyone other than the players – may have met its match at the U.S. Supreme Court.
Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh called the NCAA’s practices “disturbing.”
“To pay no salaries to the workers who are making the schools billions of dollars on the theory that consumers want the schools to pay their workers nothing,” he said, seems “entirely circular and even somewhat disturbing.”
On March 30, the U.S. Supreme Court heard the class action case of NCAA v. Alston, first filed in 2014. The NCAA is an organization with more than 1,000 member colleges and universities. And as millions are made on the talent of student-athletes and colleges bestow healthy salaries to their coaches, players remain unpaid. Under NCAA rules, that would make them ineligible to play.
The main plaintiff in the case is Shawne Alston, a former West Virginia University running back who says he and other athletes were exploited.
Several court members sounded skeptical of the NCAA’s arguments that the current setup is fair. A federal district court in California gave athletes a victory: It ruled the NCAA could not limit income to athletes.
“It just strikes me as odd that the coaches’ salaries have ballooned,” said Associate Justice Clarence Thomas. “They’re in the amateur ranks, as are the players.”
“Why does the NCAA get to define what ‘pay’ is?” asked Justice Amy Coney Barrett.
“Antitrust laws should not be a cover for exploitation of the student-athletes, so that is a concern, an overarching concern here,” added Kavanaugh.
Associate Justice Samuel Alito went even further, saying that athletes “face training requirements that leave little time or energy for study, constant pressure to put sports above study, pressure to drop out of hard majors and hard classes, [and] really shockingly low graduation rates. Only a tiny percentage ever go on to make any money in professional sports.
“So, the argument is they are recruited, they’re used up, and then they’re cast aside without even a college degree. How can this be defended in the name of amateurism?”
If the questions and comments from members of the court were any indication, change could be coming soon. The argument over whether student-athletes should be paid has gone on for decades, with the NCAA arguing that pay would mean the end of the “student” athlete.
But with the level of revenue that colleges and universities make from their athletes’ performance, it is becoming increasingly difficult to argue that arrangement is nothing more than big business that benefits from revenue made on the backs of a never-ending unpaid workforce.