After an event-filled weekend of the first two rounds of the 2022 NCAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament, many can say that March Madness is back in full effect.
So far, this tournament has produced several double-digit seeded upsets. Eleven total upsets occurred in the men and women’s first round matchup. In the men’s tournament, #15 seed Saint Peter’s Peacocks defeated #2 Kentucky Wildcats, #12 Richmond defeated #5 Iowa Hawkeyes, #12 New Mexico State Aggies defeated #5 UConn Huskies, #11 Michigan Wolverines defeated #6 Colorado State, #11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish defeated #6 Alabama Crimson Tide, #11 Iowa State Cyclones defeated #6 LSU Tigers and the #10 Miami Hurricanes defeated the #7 USC Trojans.
In the women’s tournament first round, #12 Belmont defeated #5 Oregon Ducks, #12 Florida Gulf Coast Eagles defeated #5 Virginia Tech Hokies, #11 Princeton Tigers defeated #6 Kentucky Wildcats and #11 Villanova Wildcats defeated #6 BYU Cougars.
The tournament field has been trimmed from 64 to 32 teams and 16 teams remain. Many brackets were shattered early, making for some unlikely matchups this weekend for the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 games.
The Miami Hurricanes men’s basketball team rose to the occasion in the first two rounds. The Hurricanes secured victories against #7 University of Southern California Trojans, 68-66, in the first round, and followed up with an upset of #2 Auburn Tigers, 79-61, in the second round. As a #10 seed, many critics didn’t believe that this Hurricane team would make it past the first round, let alone the second.
Now the Hurricanes are headed to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2016. This isn’t football. There is no glorious past of national dominance for the Hurricanes basketball team. It has never won a Sweet 16 game in its history. But now it can, in the season it was picked to finish 12th.
“This is a dream come true for every kid growing up ... you watch these college games in March all day. You just dream of making a run in the tournament and this is the start to our run,” said sixth year senior Kameron McGusty after the win against Auburn.
The Hurricanes will go against #11 Iowa State University Cyclones March 25 at 9:59 p.m. in at the United Center in Chicago. The winner advances to the Elite 8, which will be played on March 27.
March Madness “surviving and advancing” is a weekly saga as teams look to continue their season for another day. Many of the cameras and coverage have been focused on Duke’s men basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski, because the legendary coach will be retiring at the end of his run in this tournament.
Every game is potentially Krzyzewski’s last in this single-elimination tournament. However, the spotlight may get stolen with several Black coaches remaining in the tournament.
In the East (2), Midwest (1) and South (2) regional brackets, there is at least one Black coach that remains in the tournament – Hubert Davis (North Carolina), Shaheen Holloway (Saint Peter’s), Ed Cooley (Providence), Kelvin Sampson (Houston) and Juwan Howard (Michigan).
East bracket
Davis was named the 20th head coach of the University of North Carolina men’s basketball program April 5, 2021. That move made him the fourth former Tar Heel player to become UNC’s head coach and the first Black head coach in Carolina men’s basketball history. In this tournament, North Carolina has lived up to its blue-chip name by defeating defending national champions #1 Baylor Bears en route to the Sweet 16.
Holloway became the 15th head coach of the men’s basketball program at Saint Peter’s University in April 2018. Saint Peter’s is the third #15 seed to make it to the Sweet 16 in NCAA tournament history. Holloway was a former four-year player at Seton Hall, where he led the school to a Sweet 16 back in 2000.
Midwest bracket
Cooley was hired as head coach of Providence in March 2011. Now he’s led the Providence Friars to its first Sweet 16 appearance since 1997. The team faces a daunting task against #1 Kansas Jayhawks.
South bracket
Sampson is the most experienced of the group, a veteran of 19 NCAA tournaments. The former Houston Rockets coach and longtime college veteran joined the University of Houston men’s basketball program as its head coach in April 2014. He looks to lead the Cougars to another regional final in consecutive years.
Howard is the David and Meredith Kaplan men’s basketball head coach at the University of Michigan. After winning NBA Championships with the Miami Heat he’s now led the Michigan Wolverines to five straight Sweet 16 appearances –the team’s third consecutive appearance since he became head coach in 2019.
The Men’s Final Four is set for April 2 and the national championship game will be played April 4, both at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
On the women’s side of the tournament, there were 12 Black coaches in total. Five were in the Greensboro region, which featured living legend Dawn Staley, head coach of the South Carolina Gamecocks. The #1 Gamecocks defeated the University of Miami women’s basketball team in the second round to make its way to the Sweet 16. The Miami Hurricanes women’s success could not be duplicated as they were faced with a great challenge against one of the nation’s premier programs.
Of the 12 coaches, as of this writing only two remain in the NCAA Tournament – Staley and Niele Ivey for Notre Dame. If Notre Dame and South Carolina can survive and advance, then it’s possible for them to make it to the Final Four. This is coming one year after Staley and Adia Barnes made history as the first time two Black women coaches made it to the national semifinals.
The women’s Final Four is set for April 1 and the national championship will be played April 3, both at the Target Center in Minneapolis.