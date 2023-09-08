The Miami Dolphins will kick off the 2023 NFL season with a matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers Sept. 10 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.
Both teams are coming off playoff appearances last season.
The Dolphins have history on their side with a 31-25-1 record in season-opening games, having won 7 of 10 season openers in total.
This matchup is highlighted by 2020 NFL draft standout quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa (selected fifth overall), for the Dolphins, and Justin Herbert (selected sixth overall) for the Chargers.
South Florida players for the Chargers include St. Thomas Aquinas alumni Joey Bosa and Asante Samuel Jr., who both hit the gridiron for the Fort Lauderdale, Fla., high school.
With this game being a conference opponent, it has huge implications when the time comes for playoff seedings.
“We’re just trying to orchestrate ourselves for Week 1 against a team that’s going to be very much prepared, and so we better be prepared ourselves,” said Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel.
McDaniel is seeking to become the first Dolphins head coach to lead his team to back-to-back playoff appearances in their first two seasons since Dave Wannstedt (2000-01) and late Pro Football Hall of Famer Don Shula (1970-71).
You’ll have to go back to the 1992 playoffs for the last time the Dolphins hosted an AFC Championship game. It happened at Joe Robbie Stadium, known today as Hard Rock.
After Friday’s final practice, the Dolphins are looking to continue their momentum from last season and aren’t afraid to talk Super Bowl.
“Why not talk about it?” said Tagovailoa. “Every other team is talking about it, regardless of their record. You have to believe it. If you don’t believe it, that’s where you go wrong.”
The team’s motto has always been about adversity being opportunity – this year is no different.
Losing All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey in training camp due to a non-contact injury will be a hurdle defense must overcome. And offense is still trying to figure out how to proceed without All-Pro lineman Terron Armstead, with an injury listed as ankle/back/knee keeping him on the sidelines for the opening game.
The team’s offensive line will be a focus this year, especially when it comes to protecting Tagovailoa.
He’s taken jiu jitsu classes this offseason and his newfound techniques have been shining through all preseason by avoiding major head impact collisions when tackled.
The team’s success aligns with his health and fitness, because when he plays the Dolphins are the toughest team to compete with.
The upcoming matchup not only promises a display of talent and teamwork, but will also offer a glimpse into how these teams are shaping up for the season.
Every year, the National Football League (NFL) draft brings to the forefront the most promising college football talents, granting them an opportunity to showcase their skills on the grand stage. However, not every aspiring player hears their name during draft weekend.
For undrafted free agents, the journey to making an NFL roster is an intriguing one, requiring determination, talent and a relentless work ethic. These players understand they need to give their all on and off the field to stand out and catch the attention of coaches and scouts. They consistently put in extra hours at practice, in the weight room and during film study, honing their skills and seeking areas for improvement.
In the fiercely competitive environment of the NFL, opportunities are often brief, and undrafted free agents must be ready to seize them when they arise. Whether it’s during preseason games, training camps or in game situations, these players know that every snap could be their chance to make an impression.
Some classic examples include Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, who seized his opportunity with the St. Louis Rams when he initially served as a backup, then got the chance to become starting quarterback. He led the team to a Super Bowl victory.
Victor Cruz was an undrafted wide receiver from UMass who was given a chance by the New York Giants during the preseason. His captivating performances earned him a roster spot and eventually led to him becoming a key player in the team’s Super Bowl-winning season.
Even Hall of Famer Larry Little was once undrafted.
Now Kion Smith is looking for that window. His path to this point in the NFL has been far from easy, from being a practice squad member with the Atlanta Falcons and then the Dolphins one season ago to now making the final 53-man roster.
“Going on year three has been a journey,” he said. “It was a blessing to make the final roster. This is not the end. I finally feel that hard work has paid off.”
“Kion is a guy that I’ve highlighted a ton within the whole team, because he’s really, really gravitated to the particular coaching and it’s clicked for him in terms of what we’re asking him to do,” said McDaniel.
Smith is an HBCU product from Fayetteville State University, and with the odds already stacked against HBCU players, Smith has defied the odds.
“At Fayetteville State, it was tough … we had to figure out how to do our own conditioning … it has taught me to be self-disciplined,” he said.
With Armstead un available for Sunday’s game, Smith’s number may be called early.
“I don’t play offensive tackle; I play offensive line,” he said. “(But) I would play all five positions if need be.”
Players who take this path face numerous challenges, but they do so with an unwavering belief in their abilities and an unyielding work ethic. Their road to success is inspirational not only to young football players, but to everyone striving to achieve their dreams against all odds.
Sunday’s kickoff is 4:25 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS4 Miami.