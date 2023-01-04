The 89th Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium saw the Southeastern Conference (SEC) representative Tennessee Volunteers defeat the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) champions the Clemson Tigers 31-14, before an appreciate crowd of nearly 64,000 fans.
The Volunteers never trailed in the matchup, scoring the first touchdown of the game and jumping to an early 14-3 lead by halftime.
And while the Tigers outgained the Volunteers – having 484 total yards to 375 total yards – they were unable to complete their drives by adding points to the board.
Volunteers quarterback Joe Milton III captured MVP honors after completing 19 out of 28 passes for 251 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions. Milton filled in for injured quarterback Hendon Hooker, whose season ended early after tearing his ACL in November.
The Volunteers ended the season with impressive victories against schools that combined to win six of the last seven College Football Playoff national championships (Alabama Crimson Tide, LSU Tigers and the Clemson Tigers).
The Volunteers finished the season with an 11-2 record for the first time since 2001 and will be guaranteed a top five poll position when the final rankings are released after the national championship game.
This victory for the Volunteers was even sweeter for Gerald Mincey, a redshirt sophomore offensive lineman for the Volunteers and a South Florida native who played at Cardinal Gibbons High School in Fort Lauderdale.
“In coaching you either get elevated or you get terminated,” said newly hired Colorado head coach Deion Sanders.
That is especially the case when it comes to Black coaches at the collegiate level.
Both Clemson and Tennessee head coaches relied heavily on their staff all season and both made that clear prior to the game.
For Tennessee, their defensive coordinator is Tim Banks, who has 15 years of Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) defensive coordinator experience including five seasons at Penn State (2016-20), four seasons at Illinois (2012-15), two years at Cincinnati (2010-11) and three seasons at Central Michigan (2007-09).
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel had high remarks about his defensive coordinator.
“Tim has been a phenomenal leader on the defensive side of the football,” said Heupel. “He’s done nothing but do a great job of continuing to grow what we're doing on that side of football, and you can see that in the way our guys play for him.”
Heupel had prior Orange Bowl experience as a player (quarterback). He led the Oklahoma Sooners to an undefeated season and a national championship with a victory over Florida State in the 2001 Orange Bowl.
Clemson made its seventh all-time Orange Bowl appearance and its first since appearing in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Orange Bowl in 2015.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, who has been a part of five of those seven appearances, expressed high praise for assistant head coach Mike Reed.
“Yeah, Mike Reed, he's just a great leader,” said Swinney. “He's been with me since the 2013 season and has done a phenomenal job. He's coached a bunch of great players at Clemson. He's been a part of some of the best defenses in college football over the last decade. He's coached first-rounders and everything in between.
“He's one of the best coaches and recruiters in the game and has really grown and will be a great head coach one day.”
The list of defensive players that Reed has coached includes Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins, who was at the game to support his alma mater. NFL Hall of Famer quarterback Peyton Manning was also spotted on the sidelines, supporting his alma mater, Tennessee.
Former University of Miami Hurricanes linebacker Bernard Clark Jr., past Oklahoma Sooner linebacker Dewey Selmon and former Nebraska defensive end Grant Wistrom were the latest inductees to the Orange Bowl Hall of Fame.