After spending Monday and Tuesday in deep negotiations, Major League Baseball owners and the Major League Baseball Players’ Association were unable to reach a collective bargaining agreement by their 5 p.m. Tuesday deadline. Late Tuesday the owners said they sent the MLBPA their last best offer, which was rejected. The two groups worked from opposite sides of Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla..
As a result of this failure to reach an agreement, the owners have decided to cancel the first two series of the season which was to start March 31. This is the first time in 27 years that opening day will be canceled do to a labor issue. With these games canceled, the season would be reduced from 162 to 156.
The lockout began Dec. 1, 2021, when the previous collective bargaining agreement had expired.
MLB owners didn’t make a proposal to the players’ union for six weeks following the lockout. Since then, numerous meetings haven't led to much progress. Both sides disagree over the number of teams that can make the postseason playoffs, players' baseline pay, the number of years a player needs for arbitration, and expansion of the amateur draft to include international players.
Also this week, Miami Marlins CEO and ownership group member Derek Jeter parted from the team in both capacities. In a statement he explained some of his thinking.
“We had a vision five years ago to turn the Marlins franchise around, and as CEO, I have been proud to put my name and reputation on the line to make our plan a reality ... That said, the vision for the future of the franchise is different than the one I signed up to lead. Now is the right time for me to step aside as a new season begins.”
Marlins chairman and principal owner Bruce Sherman released a statement as well, saying the team will be looking for a new CEO, but that Kim Ng, general manager, will handle baseball operations, and that COO Caroline O’Connor will manage the business side of the organization.