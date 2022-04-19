Major League Baseball clubs celebrated Jackie Robinson and his legacy in baseball this past week. Robinson lived by nine values: courage, determination, teamwork, persistence, integrity, citizenship, justice, commitment and excellence.
In honor of the 75th anniversary of Robinson breaking the color barrier, the Miami Marlins Foundation hosted the inaugural Jackie Robinson Classic, presented by Nike at LoanDepot Park April 18.
Fans came to watch the North Miami Beach Chargers play the Miami Northwestern Bulls in a regular season game that also served to recognize Robinson’s achievements.
Both schools received the complete game day treatment. The teams arrived at LoanDepot Park and went straight to work, wearing custom warmups bearing Jackie Robinson’s signature #42 on the back along with one of his nine signature values, which were provided by the Marlins. Both teams had the opportunity to practice in Marlins batting cages and get introduced to the fans, see their name on the Jumbotron, and stay in the home and away dugouts.
“Just enjoy the moment and have fun. This is an important day for you of where you want to be in the future,” said North Miami Beach head coach Yoanquy Martinez to his team prior to the start of the game.
In his second year of coaching the Chargers baseball program, Martinez didn’t expect his team to be playing at LoanDepot Park.
“We are here to enjoy the moment. This is a great opportunity and an important game for both schools to play in coming toward the end of our season ... this game could not come at a better time,” he said.
North Miami Beach left fielder Franklin Rivera (Class of 2024) stated: “It feels amazing, a dream come true for all my teammates to be able to play here. I’ve been playing baseball for five years and I was not able to get any sleep last night. I was up talking to my brother all night in excitement of today’s game.”
“It was an exciting moment to have the kids come to a major league stadium. We are excited and it’s an honor to represent Jackie Robinson in the inaugural Jackie Robinson Classic,” said Miami Northwestern head coach Darrell Pender. “This is a great opportunity to provide more baseball in the inner city because right now baseball isn’t that popular in the inner city.”
“Baseball means a whole lot to me,” continued Pender. “I played baseball my whole life and was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the 1997 MLB draft out of Miami Northwestern. I was called to come back and coach baseball back in 2019 at Miami Northwestern and it was a challenge as the team was inactive for seven years. This is the moment we’ve been waiting for and the opportunity for the kids to experience the atmosphere in a big-league park. There is so much more to baseball than just playing. If this doesn’t get you up to play, I don’t know what will.”
In addition to alumni in attendance, Miami Northwestern had members of its football team and band come out to show support, with the sound of the Marching Bulls ringing loudly throughout the stadium. North Miami Beach had several alumni in attendance and its cheerleaders were cheering on the Chargers throughout the game.
Throwing out the ceremonial opening pitch were both school principals, Randy A. Milliken for North Miami Beach and Bridgette Tate-Wyche for Miami Northwestern.
The game got off to an exciting start as center fielder Darrell Pender Jr. (Class of 2023) recorded the first hit of the game in the bottom of the first inning with a double. That was followed by an RBI triple by catcher Jose Mercado (Class of 2022) with Pender Jr. crossing home plate to give the Bulls an early 1-0 lead.
The second and third innings were scoreless due to some phenomenal pitching and outstanding defense.
Northwestern pitcher Jah’syi Narcisse (Class of 2024) did not give up a hit until the top of the fourth inning, with a single by Alejandro Izquierdo (Class of 2023).
In the bottom of the fourth, shortstop Levan Levy recorded a single and then scored on a bad throw/pickoff to give Northwestern the 2-0 lead.
In the bottom of the fifth, Pender Jr. reached base again after being hit by a pitch from Jesus Rodriguez (Class of 2023). That was followed by another RBI by Mercado, giving the Bulls a 3-0 lead which ultimately became the final score.
“Like we told the guys, you have to really want it,” said Rodney Tillman, assistant bench coach.
And the Bulls showed how much they wanted to win this game.
“This a dream come true. We wanted something like this for a long time, the support we got today means a lot and this will draw a lot of attention to our baseball program,” said Pender after the game.
Both teams’ pitchers pitched the entire game. North Miami Beach pitcher Rodriguez struck out four batters. The dominance was on display throughout the game for Narcisse as he struck out nine batters in the entire game. Narcisse was also a part of the Marlins RBI junior program last year and was selected as an all-star last year. His primary position is infielder.
“I felt good. My arm felt great ... I was hitting my strike zone,” he said.
Former Northwestern outfielder and current Miami-Dade County Commissioner Keon Hardemon was in the stands. He talked about how thrilled he was to see the game take place.
“To see your name and image on the Jumbotron in a major league stadium sends chills down my spine and makes me think back to when I was playing and how much motivation this would have provided me,” he said. “So when I heard about what was happening, it was my duty to be here and see them play in these lights … I hope that we can play a part in this next year, so that we can help advertise this to our community and ensure that they have a lot more participation from the people. I think it’s wonderful to see the schools here ... and I hope the Marlins keep this up.”
This event was made possible largely by the Marlins and with support from some key sponsors, including JPMorgan and Nike.
“We worked with Miami-Dade County Public Schools to identify two predominantly African American schools to have them play a regular season high school game here … We were able to make this happen with a huge organizational effort as well as corporate sponsors,” said Sarah Garcia, director of Marlins Youth Academy. “We hope that we gave them a memorable experience that our big leaguers receive on a nightly basis.”
The Marlins hope to make this an annual event.
Currently on a three-game win streak, the Miami Northwestern Bulls (7-7) look to continue their winning ways on Thursday against the Westland Hialeah Wildcats, and then Friday against the Miami Beach Senior High School Hi-Tides. The North Miami Beach Chargers (6-8) look to end their four-game losing streak in their next matchup against Dade Christian Crusaders on Thursday, and then will face the Forest Hill Falcons (Palm Beach) on Monday.