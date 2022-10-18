After an extensive search that narrowed down to three finalists, Florida A&M University has announced the hiring of Tiffani-Dawn Sykes as its new vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics.
Sykes now becomes the second woman director of athletics in FAMU’s history – and the first of overall athletics – after Sarah Hill-Yates, who worked in the department from 1977 to 1988.
Sykes recently served as the executive senior associate athletic director for varsity sports and senior woman administrator (SWA) at Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H.
Her hiring comes six months after Kortne Gosha, former FAMU vice president and director of athletics, suddenly stepped down from his position. The news of Gosha’s departure shook many in the Rattler fanbase, including football coach Willie Simmons.
Larry Robinson, FAMU president, quickly named veteran employee Michael Smith as the interim athletics director.
“We are happy to welcome Ms. Tiffani-Dawn Sykes into the FAMUly. Her credentials are impeccable and her demonstrated commitment to excellence is what we need to move our program forward,” said Robinson in a statement. “I am excited about this hire and look forward to working with her to take FAMU to the next level. I must also extend a special thank you to Interim VP/AD Michael Smith for his exemplary service during his tenure.”
Sykes must now take on the challenge of resolving compliance issues within the athletics department that kept more than 20 student-athletes from participating in the Week 0 contest at Chapel Hill versus the University of North Carolina that begin the season.
She will also be tasked with restoring the department to prominence in the challenging Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC).
“With this being the 50th anniversary of Title IX, I recognize the significance of my joining the FAMU family in this role,” said Sykes, “I look forward to working with all the Rattlers in continuing the outstanding legacy that resides on the ‘Highest of Seven Hills.’”
Sykes began her career in sports information at Saint Paul’s College in Lawrenceville, Va., and took on the role of SWA during her four years there. She was the sports information director (SID) and SWA at Virginia Union University and served two stints as the interim SID and assistant athletic director for compliance at Louisiana’s Grambling State University, where she earned her master’s degree in sports administration.
Additionally, she was the sports management specialist in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association conference office.
The announcement comes as the FAMU football team (5-2; 3-1 SWAC) gets ready for its homecoming game on Oct. 29 against Arkansas Pine-Bluff in Tallahassee, Fla., at Bragg Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is at 4 p.m.
HBCU homecoming season
One of the highlights for all historically Black colleges and universities is homecoming.
This is a time when alumni return to campuses to reconnect with old friends and faculty, and enjoy special events such as concerts, parties, step shows, tailgating and, of course, football.
If you’ve never been to a homecoming before, imagine a family reunion – but bigger. This is a great opportunity for HBCUs to showcase themselves to top-rated students and athletes across the nation.
“If the top recruits, who are predominantly African American, get a taste of the full HBCU football experience – in stadiums packed with people who look like them – it could be a powerful pull,” said Deion Sanders, head football coach at Jackson State University.
This year, most HBCU homecomings will take place this month. Eleven HBCUs alone will see their homecoming games play out Oct. 22, including Howard, Morehouse College, Southern University and Jackson State.