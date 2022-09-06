The lights are bright this week at Nathaniel Traz Powell “The Mecca” Stadium and throughout South Florida. The wait is over as several top programs in the area gear up to battle it out on the field to better position themselves to capture a state championship.
The Booker T. Washington Senior High School Tornadoes avenged their last loss to the Miami Edison Senior High School Red Raiders by defeating them 28-20 this time around at Curtis Park Sept. 1, 2022. Now the Tornadoes can shift their focus to the #4 team in the nation this week, while Miami Edison continues to look for its first victory of the season.
The Miami Norland Senior High School Vikings defeated the Miami Carol City Senior High School Chiefs 31-12; the Christopher Columbus Senior High School Explorers slammed the Miami Killian Senior High School Cougars 44-13; the Miami Northwestern Senior High School Bulls (2-0) routed the Miami Jackson Senior High School Generals (0-2) by a score of 44-0 in the Soul Bowl; and Hollywood’s Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School Lions took home a 49-28 win over Fort Lauderdale’s Dillard High School Panthers.
This week we’ll continue to see some great high school football matchups. Yes, the NFL kicks off Thursday with the Buffalo Bills taking on the Los Angeles Rams, but the most important game in Miami Thursday night will be played at “The Mecca.” And some could be a deciding factor between competing for a national or state championship. As we get deeper into the season, the margin for error grows slimmer.
Thursday, Sept. 8
Chaminade-Madonna Lions (2-0) vs. Miami Northwestern Bulls (2-0). One of the top teams in Broward County – and the #12 team in the nation – heads south to face a stellar Miami-Dade County program. This matchup, expected to be standing room only for the fans, will showcase numerous student athletes who will be performing at the next level. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 9
Booker T. Washington Tornadoes (2-0) vs. Miami Central Rockets (1-0). The competition continues to rise as these local powerhouses square off on a classic Friday night showdown at “The Mecca.” The Rockets will seek to continue to dominate their opponents as the Tornadoes look to pull off an upset under the watch of head coach Tim “Ice” Harris. Both teams have championship aspirations and are now on a direct collision course track with one another. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.
Columbus Explorers (2-0) vs. Jesuit Tigers (Tampa) (2-0). The Columbus Explorers hosts the Jesuit Tigers from out of town in a battle of the unbeatens. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
Cocoa Tigers (Cocoa) (0-1) vs. St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders (Fort Lauderdale) (2-0). The Raiders hope to continue showing the world why they’re ranked #5 in the nation. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 10
North Miami Pioneers (0-2) vs. Miami Edison Red Raiders (0-1). Both teams are looking for their first victory of the season. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.