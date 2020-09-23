Corey Smith, a Miami Senior High School football coach, was killed Monday morning by gunfire at his home, according to law enforcement.

Smith’s 15-year-old nephew, who has not been named, is a suspect in the shooting. The teenager lost his father in the infamous December 2019 Miramar shootout involving a UPS truck hijacking and Coral Gables jewelry store robbery, and has been living with Smith since.

Smith’s nephew is the only one known to be on the West Little River property at the time of the shooting.

Smith was married and graduated from Miami Senior High and Bethune-Cookman University. He coached Miami High to a 9-4 record in his only season as head coach. He taught physical education at Charles Drew Middle School in Brownsville while coaching at Gwen Cherry Park for more than a decade.

University of Miami head coach Manny Diaz commented on the death.

“Our entire football program is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Corey Smith. Our condolences go out to his family and the entire Miami High community.”

This news comes after the death of fellow South Florida coach Aubrey Hill in August; New England Patriots running back and South Florida native James White’s father died in an automobile accident on Sunday.