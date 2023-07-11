While there’s no doubting the strength of many local high school football programs, Optimist leagues have provided an early foundation for future rising stars that eventually became household names.
Liberty City Optimist Club located at Charles Hadley Park has inspired many youths who went onto play for the NFL, including Lavonte David, Devonta Freeman and Chatarius “Tutu” Atwell Jr.
“Being an athlete from South Florida and being able to give will have a big impact on this community,” said Atwell.
The Miami Northwestern Senior High School alum, now in his third season with the Los Angeles Rams, gave back to his community for the second year in a row by hosting a two-day sports camp in collaboration with Liberty City Optimist. Its highlight was a 7 v 7 tournament presented through the Tutu Atwell Junior Foundation.
“The turnout was great,” said Atwell. “We are glad that the community was able to come out and have a great time.”
Joining the sports camp July 8 were fellow NFL players Teddy Bridgewater, Tommy Streeter Jr. and David. The first day of camp saw pool qualifying; the championship match came the next.
Seven-on-seven football is a version of the game that emphasizes passing and route running. No pads are used during play because there’s no tackling. The game is played on a 40-yard field and there are only two first downs. Players are downed when they’re touched below the neck.
Teams that participated included the Miami Northwestern Senior High School Bulls, the Miami Norland Senior High School Vikings, the Homestead High School Broncos, the Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School Lions, the Booker T. Washington Senior High School Tornadoes, the Miami Central High School Rockets, the American Senior High School Patriots, the Carol City High School Chiefs and the Miami Killian Senior High School Cougars, among others.
The Chaminade-Madonna Lions took home the tournament crown after defeating the Miami Northwestern Bulls 21-7 in a matchup that featured top talent in South Florida.
“We have a very talented group and we snuck out with a tough victory against a worthy opponent,” said NAME TK Coach Ro, offensive coordinator for the Lions.
Chaminade-Madonna quarterback Cedric Bailey Jr. was exceptional in his connection with receivers Josiah Trader and Jeremiah Smith, with Trader making several acrobatic catches during the championship round.
“This was a well-put-together event, and I had a great time in the tournament,” said Bailey. “We love the competition and we love playing on the big stage.”
And as Atwell prepares for year three in the NFL, “I’m working on my fundamentals,” he said.
He’ll be wearing a number five jersey this season, the same number he wore for the Liberty City Warriors and the Miami Northwestern Bulls, for whom he played quarterback and where was a four-year starter. As a senior, Atwell was named Miami-Dade County Player of the Year.
Atwell made a position change from quarterback to receiver when he went to the University of Louisville. His breakout season came as a sophomore, when he caught 70 passes for 1,276 yards and 12 touchdowns to earn First-Team All-ACC honors, setting a single-season record for yardage and tying the touchdowns in a season mark. He was drafted by the Rams in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft.