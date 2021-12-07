Florida A&M University’s Marching “100” and Jackson State University’s (JSU) “Sonic Boom of the South” are both featured in a 60-second Pepsi ad that aired for the first time last week.
Titled “The Halftime Game,” the commercial brought the excitement of storied HBCU band culture during one of the biggest football games of the season, broadcast on ESPN 2 during Saturday’s Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) championship game.
“This ad campaign provides a fitting showcase for two exceptional music programs,” said FAMU director of bands Shelby Chipman, Ph.D. “Our marching band students are committed to excellence in the classroom and performing on the field. This campaign celebrates their dedication and talent. It was an amazing experience for our students to work with the production team during their visit to our campus.”
The spot was directed by HBCU alum Alan Ferguson. Pepsi is putting more than $3 million behind the ad for it to be seen across SWAC media, including on ABC during December’s Celebration Bowl, as well as on national media outlets throughout the end of the month.
“At PepsiCo, we’ve committed to supporting HBCUs year-round and I’m honored to help shine a light on these marching bands with this new spot airing during one of the largest games of the season,” said Chauncey Hamlett, vice president of Pepsi Beverages North America, South Division. “We wanted to spotlight these two incredible bands because we know that in HBCU culture, the game is not just about football, but also the energy, hype and history these bands bring to halftime and beyond.”
This is the latest step in PepsiCo’s long-term commitment to HBCUs and fostering Black talent, which includes a partnership with JSU coach Deion Sanders, multiyear partnerships with the National Battle of the Bands and as the primary beverage sponsor of the Southwestern Athletic Conference, and a host of other commitments.
“It is an esteemed honor to have been selected to participate in a nationally televised commercial with Pepsi,” said Roderick Little, Ph.D., JSU director of bands. “Of course this is an outstanding opportunity for our students, band and university, but I’d be remiss if I didn’t acknowledge what this affiliation means for all HBCU band programs regarding exposure that could garner the support of future donors and corporate sponsors. The future is bright for HBCU band programs because of great opportunities such as these!”
The ad campaign is part of the PepsiCo’s larger Racial Equality Journey, which in 2020 saw the company announce commitments of more than $570 million over the next five years to elevate diverse voices within the company, supply chain partners and communities, while helping to address issues of inequality and create opportunity.