The captain is coming home.
Three-time NBA champion Udonis Haslem hosted his Celebrity Sports Academy this past weekend at his alma mater, Miami Senior High School with a special guest: Miami Heat teammate Bam Adebayo. There were also appearances by other Heat luminaries, including Ömer Yurtseven and even team mascot, Burnie.
Sunday’s closeout program highlighted the campers and hosted several skill competitions, in which Udonis participated. There were even opportunities for attendees to play a pickup game against the captain himself.
This was the first time Udonis had hosted a sports camp in about 12 years.
Doing it at his alma mater was meaningful, because it’s where he helped the Stingarees win back-to-back state championships in 1997 and 1998.
Haslem made a special announcement at the camp, an annual decision we’ve come to expect – but this year, it had even greater meaning.
“I have decided to follow through what my father and I had talked about, and I will finish what I started, and I will play 20 years,” declared Haslem. “I will play this year.”
The originator of Heat culture will return for one more season to make this milestone, one he’ll have to complete without his father, Johnnie, who died Aug. 30, 2021.
“An ending that I never envisioned, an ending that is hard. You have someone that plays father, mentor, best friend, hero. My dad played it all and [him being gone] just changes that,” said Haslem. “It won’t be the same. It won’t be as easy. But the goal remains the same: Win. Win a championship. Leave it on the line and hold your head high when it’s all over.”
The true definition of a Heat lifer since 2003, Haslem has been with the franchise through all its ups and downs, and has been a part of its every championship. This season, he’ll join basketball legends Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers and Dirk Nowitzki of the Dallas Mavericks as the only NBA players to play 20 or more seasons for a single franchise.
Haslem’s contribution as an influential presence both on and off the basketball court has been well documented. He’s been an extremely valuable mentor for all members across the Heat organization, as well as a philanthropist, businessman and extremely active member in and around the South Florida community.
Haslem doesn’t want the one last dance treatment, but he will be appreciated for the more than 40 games he’ll play this upcoming season.
Now it’s time for the Heat to raise another championship banner at the FTX Arena before raising and retiring #40 in the rafters. With the team coming up just short of making another NBA Finals run, it makes sense to send the captain off into the sunset the right way – with another championship to make #4 for OG40.