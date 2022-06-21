While many people were out celebrating Father’s Day and Juneteenth last Sunday in Miami-Dade County and across the country, in Little Haiti, several members of Miami Edison Senior High School’s football team were preparing for a college tour and exposure to life outside of Miami.
Student athletes filed into Edison’s locker room to check in for the trip and load luggage onto the bus, while eagerly awaiting to head out of town and for head coach Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell to arrive.
For many of the youth on the tour, it was not only their first trip out of the city but also the first time they would travel out of state, creating an experience and memories to last a lifetime.
One can’t help but acknowledge the football program’s transformation. With its improved locker room, new football field and equipment, Edison’s team is on an upswing.
Heading into the summer on the verge of his fifth season as head coach, Campbell continues to transform the lives of underserved youth. Upon arrival, several of his players rushed off the bus to greet him with a “Happy Father’s Day, Coach.”
“Get back on the bus, we’re getting ready to head out,” Campbell responded.
You could feel the excitement running through those student-athletes.
Campbell has been taking his annual college tour on the road to expose youth to life outside Miami for more than 15 years.
“We will be visiting the University of Alabama, the University of Florida, Georgia Tech University, Allen University, South Carolina State University and the University of Georgia, just to name a few,” he said.
Looking the list of schools, one can’t help but recognize the diversity – representing HBCUs to major Division 1 programs to even the defending national champions, who were in Miami not long ago for the Orange Bowl.
When asked what inspires him to host these college tours, Campbell immediately had an answer.
“When I was a kid in Liberty City I was a bad kid. My mom sent me to Washington, D.C., to stay with my brother and when I was in D.C. I saw a different set of life and a lot of different African American men and women doing big things, and that opened my eyes. That influenced me to wanting to become a businessman and wanting to do great things for the kids in our community, and I’m doing it in a different way by taking them on a college tour.”
Prior to Campbell’s arrival at Edison, the football team was never taken on a college tour.
“During the summertime in Miami it’s typically a lot of crime, so if I can take them out of town for a week or two to get them away from the crime this will be great,” Campbell added.
At the time of this writing, local tours of Florida International University and the University of Miami had just completed, and it was time to take the show on the road.