Team USA women’s basketball won a seventh straight gold medal over the weekend, matching the country’s men’s program for the most wins in a row. The men’s team did it from 1936-68.
The United States has been on a 55-game Olympic winning streak dating back to the bronze medal game of the 1992 Barcelona Games. Japan learned on Sunday that wasn't going to change.
The women’s basketball team jumped out to a 18-5 lead behind a dominant first quarter by Brittney Griner, and later found itself at 23-14 as it took advantage of the undersized Japanese team. Japan’s biggest player was 6′ 1″ – no match for the imposing frontline led by 6-foot-9-inch Griner. Japan was able to get within six in the second quarter before the U.S. went up 11 at the half and never looked back.
Griner finished with 30 points, making 14 of her 18 shots, the most points ever by a U.S. player in a gold medal game.
Griner, Breanna Stewart and six newcomers on this year’s team – including include A’ja Wilson – will be counted on to keep the streak going three years from now at the 2024 Paris Games. Wilson, who celebrated her 25th birthday on Sunday, made her presence felt in her Olympic debut, scoring 19 points in the gold medal game.
The victory also made Dawn Staley, the first Black women’s basketball coach for the U.S., the second woman to win a gold medal as a player, assistant and head coach, joining Anne Donovan. But she said after the game that she won’t come back to coach in Paris.
“I’m full,” said Staley, explaining that being part of six Olympics was enough for her.
The U.S. men’s basketball team won gold against France on Saturday after losing its first game in Tokyo. Kevin Durant draped himself in the American flag in celebration.
Durant scored 29 points and joined Carmelo Anthony as only the second three-time men’s gold medalist in Olympic history. The U.S. held off France 87-82 to win gold for the 16th time in 19 tries. The medal wasn’t secure until Durant made two free throws with 8.8 seconds left.
“This one feels good because we went through a lot. We had a lot of first-time guys on the team, new experience for everyone on the team, COVID, the kind of bubble we were in, no fans, no one expecting us to lose,” he said.
No nation has ever defeated the U.S. men twice in the same Olympics. The only nation to do it twice, ever, was the Soviet Union.