The fastest man on Earth is now a permanent part of the landscape in Miramar.
Usain Bolt, the eight-time Olympic gold medalist whose record-shattering speed and victory pose at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing made him a household name, attended the unveiling of a bronze statue sculpted in his likeness in the Broward city Saturday.
The lifelike sculpture of the Jamaican superstar is the creation of Jamaica native and sculptor Basil Watson. He depicted Bolt striking his iconic pose above a quote from the retired sprinter: “Anything is possible. Don’t think limits.”
Bolt said the inspiring words are his motto.
“You must believe in yourself and believe it is possible,” he said. “Even when you don’t feel like getting up, you need to show up and work hard at your craft and in the end, it will pay off.”
“When I started running, especially when I got to start being coached by Glen Mills, it kind of opened my eyes … it was then I started making bigger goals,” Bolt was quoted as saying in the Miami Herald. “And this is how my motto actually came about. Anything’s possible. Don’t think of it. Because you always limit yourself at times. I never thought I would get to this level … So, I’ve always told people to believe in yourself. Never let anybody tell you you can’t do this.”
The statue, which stands in front of Miramar’s Ansin Sports Complex, is the first monument created for Miramar’s Art in Public Places program. The city is home to one of the world’s largest Jamaican populations.
Hundreds of attendees at Saturday’s unveiling cheered Bolt and posed for photos with the sculpture, as city officials dedicated July 14 as Usain Bolt Day. Bolt also held a mini track and field clinic for kids – including aspirants to the Special Olympics – and was presented with a ceremonial key to the city.
As part of a weekend of festivities celebrating the statue’s unveiling, several Jamaican government officials attended a fundraising banquet Friday, including Olivia Grange, the island country’s minister of culture, gender, entertainment and sport, according to the city.
Entertainment at the banquet included performances by comedian Johnny Daley, musical artist Nadine Sutherland and poet Sharon Corinthian, city officials said. A silent auction was held with Bolt’s memorabilia from winning races selling to the highest bidders. According to the city, proceeds benefited two charities: The Usain Bolt Foundation and the city’s Do the Right Thing program.
The 36-year-old Bolt, who in 2021 became a father to twin boys, Thunder and Saint Leo, last competed in the Olympics in 2016 at Rio de Janeiro, where he won three gold medals. The sprinting legend also won 11 world championship gold medals before retiring in 2017.
Bolt had some advice for kids at the Miramar event hoping to fulfill their athletic dreams.
“Get serious sooner,” Bolt said in WSVN 7 News coverage. “I think, when I was younger, I wasn’t as focused. It took me a while to understand the depth and the talent that I had and what I could actually do with that talent, so I’d tell my younger self to get serious quicker.”
Sculptor Watson said it was an honor to have his statue of Bolt embraced by Miramar.
“Whatever message that is discerned from the sculpture is up to the viewer,” said Watson to NBC 6 News. “It’s something that he did from time to time and for me it’s inspirational. So, the question is, is Bolt sending a message?”
Officials said the sculpture is the first statue of Bolt in the U.S.
Miramar Vice Mayor Alexandra P. Davis, who spearheaded the public art project, called Bolt the “greatest sprinter of all time.”
“The world has not known a faster athlete and it’s our honor to have the first monument for our Art in Public Places initiative installed at the Ansin Sports Complex,” said Davis to CBS 4 News. “This statue will serve as a constant reminder to all aspiring athletes that ‘Anything is possible, no limits’ as quoted by the man Usain himself.”
Davis said the statue will serve as a source of inspiration for residents and, she believes, attract visitors from far and wide.
"As people come to witness the magnificence of this statue ... [it] will become a point of pride for our community, a landmark that showcases our commitment to excellence, athleticism and the celebration of human achievement,” she said in a written statement.