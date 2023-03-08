One of the greatest high school football coaches in Florida history now has a Miami Gardens park named in his honor.
Wearing his signature train engineer’s hat, Walt Frazier, the man with the 212-111 career record, was beaming Saturday when Carol City Park took his name.
It all happened during a ceremony attended by a long list of luminaries and elected officials that included other high school coaching legends – such as Roland Smith, Luther Campbell and NFL Hall of Famer Larry Little – to name just a few.
“Coach Frazier is an iconic figure in more ways than one and a legend,” said Campbell. “I’m fortunate to have coaches on my staff who have played under Frazier that have been taught and mentored by [him].”
Moderating the event was Miami Dolphins alum Kim Bokamper, who introduced Little, a former college teammate of Frazier’s when they attended Bethune-Cookman University.
“This guy (Frazier) deserves every accolade that he’s gotten, but most of all I’m very proud to call him my teammate,” said Little.
The program continued with Miami-Dade County Commission Chairman Oliver Gilbert III and Miami Gardens Mayor Rodney Harris delivering proclamations making March 4 Coach Walt Frazier Day.
“I had the opportunity as a little boy to watch [Frazier] coach at Miami Northwestern, then I became a man and became a coach at Miami Northwestern and coached against Coach Frazier, and now I’m fortunate enough to be the mayor of the city of Miami Gardens to honor Coach Frazier,” said Mayor Harris.
Former Miami Carol City Senior High School principal Carnell White, who was instrumental in bringing and keeping Frazier at his school, shared stories about the coach’s impact in the community. Former Carol City player Corbin Lamb spoke about the foundation that Frazier laid in his early years at the school.
And while Frazier is synonymously associated with Miami Carol City, he also made coaching stops at Miami Northwestern and Hialeah Miami Lakes senior high schools.
He’s also known for sending more kids to college and, subsequently, the NFL. Several former players who played for Frazier include Ricky Jean Francois, the late Aubrey Hill, Santana Moss, Sinorice Moss, Kenny Phillips, Willie Williams, Ethenic Sands and William Roberts, among others.
While at Hialeah Miami Lakes, Frazier even had an impact on a former offensive lineman, Don Bailey, the current voice of the Miami Hurricanes football team.
“We all got coached the same by Walt Frazier, nothing changed. That season, Coach Frazier came to Hialeah Miami Lakes and we went to the state semifinals. To put that in perspective, [Hialeah Miami Lakes] has never been back since 1979 … and that goes to show you the impact that Coach Frazier had there,” said Bailey.
From 1983 to 2007, Frazier’s Carol City Chiefs were one of the premier high school programs in the state and in the nation, winning three Class 6A state championships (1996,1997 and 2003).
Frazier’s trademark engineer’s hat was a tribute to his father, a railroad worker. He kept if off on Saturday until it was his turn at the podium. That’s when he placed it right back onto his head, just like everyone remembered.
“Education was important for me from my mother’s side and hard work was important from my father’s side,” he said.
Frazier also shared stories of his experience as a coach molding young students into men.
“Our goal and objective in life are to pass on those qualities that were taught to us in order to help the next generation,” he said.
After Frazier spoke, Miami Gardens Vice Mayor Katrina Wilson announced that the Miami Gardens HBCU High School Sports Camp and Combine also was renamed in Frazier’s honor.
“This has been a very special day,” said Frazier as he stood by the new stone marker bearing his name at the park.
“Renaming a park is just not enough. Let’s make sure that this park is significant in service because what does it mean to rename a park after a great man if the park isn’t going to be great in itself?” said Fatima Albergottie-Benoit, a hostess of the Gamma Zeta Omega Chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.