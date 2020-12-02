When the high school football season began this year there were complications caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) even changed its football procedures to allow all teams that signed up for the state series to participate in the playoffs. For Miami-Dade, only five schools opted in: Miami Northwestern, Miami Central, Miami Edison, Miami Palmetto and Homestead.
As the saying goes: “All good things must come to an end” – the Miami Northwestern Bulls (3-2) will not be competing this December for their fourth consecutive state title. After an impressive season amid the COVID-19 pandemic the Bulls were defeated by the Plantation American Heritage Patriots (Plantation High School) by a score of 12-3 in the Class 5A-Region 4 quarterfinal game in Plantation. The Miami Northwestern class of 2021 is impressive. This senior class has won three straight state championships and were three wins away from their fourth consecutive title.
The Bulls were led by Romello Brinson, Kamren Kinchens and Kahlil Brantley, all University of Miami commits. Teammate Patrick Payton had an impressive senior season as well and will be taking his talents to the University of Nebraska. We look forward to seeing what these student athletes accomplish at the next level.
The Miami Central Rockets (5-1) won their Class 6A-Region 4 semifinal matchup against the Naples Golden Eagles (Naples High School) with a score of 31-21 in Naples. Miami Central running back Amari Daniels rushed for 210 yards in that matchup.
After the game, Miami Central head coach Roland Smith stated: “You got to give it up to Naples and the coaching staff; they came out, they jumped out on us, attacked us. My kids had to settle down. Once we settled down, we started playing Rocket football. Our playmakers started making plays, and you saw that tonight.”
The Rockets’ first two playoff opponents forfeited; one because of issues related to COVID-19 (Immokalee High School) and the next because of injuries (Archbishop McCarthy High School). After their long wait, the Rockets finally opened the playoffs with Yulkeith Brown and Amari Daniels leading the way in their quarterfinal matchup with a 42-16 blowout victory at Traz Powell Stadium (aka “The Mecca”) against the Trojans (Lely High School, Naples). Brown and Daniels are both U.S. Army All-Americans and verbally committed to Texas A&M University.
Next up, the Rockets look to continue their winning ways as they will travel to face the Tigers (Dunbar High School, Fort Myers) in the regional finals. This game is scheduled for Dec. 4 and the winner will advance to the state title game in Tallahassee.
The Miami Edison Red Raiders (4-2) were defeated by Chaminade-Madonna (7-1) in the Class 3A Region 4 Finals at the Mecca on Nov. 27 by a score of 28-0. This was Edison’s first appearance in the regional finals since 2016.
The Miami Palmetto Panthers (4-1) defeated the Titans (Treasure Coast High School, Port St. Lucie) by a score of 22-21 in an overtime matchup on Nov. 27 in the Class 8A Region 3 Semifinals. The Panthers will advance to the state regional finals where they will face off against the Fighting Indians (Vero Beach High School) on Dec. 4 for the right to go to the state title game.
The Homestead Broncos (3-3) lost to the Venice Indians at the Mecca with a score of 50-13 in their Class 7A Regional Semifinals matchup on Nov. 27.
For the first time since 2002 all the FHSAA Football State Championship games will be played in Tallahassee at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. The games are scheduled to take place from Dec. 16 – 19 and will be held with social distancing guidelines in place, with two games per day. Once all classifications have completed the state semifinals the state championship schedule will be released. Fans will be allowed to attend state championship games.