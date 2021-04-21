Women’s flag football is in its first year of competition in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA). The NAIA entered a two-year partnership with the NFL and Reigning Champs Experiences, which operates flag football programs across the nation, to make varsity women’s flag football an official NAIA sport. Schools such as St. Thomas University and Florida Memorial University are the only two schools in Miami that have an official flag football team on their athletic sports roster.
The inaugural Sun Conference Championship game this past week featured St. Thomas University, which lost by a score of 33-0 in a shutout against Keiser University in Miami Gardens. Even though the season did not end as St. Thomas University would have preferred, flag football has made tremendous strides in its first year.
Freshman quarterback Jada Graham was named co-player of the year in the Sun Conference. Graham, a 2021 all-conference selection (offense), totaled 587 yards through the air for the Bobcats with four touchdowns. The dual-threat quarterback also added 391 rushing yards in 2021 with five touchdowns.
In high school athletics, flag football has been on the scene for years and is now gaining tremendous traction. The Miami Edison Lady Red Raiders won the Greater Miami Athletic Conference (GMAC) gold bracket championship this past week by defeating Dr. Krop Senior High School. The final score was 25 to 6. In the silver bracket, the Miami Lady Stingarees faced off against the Miami Jackson Lady Generals. Miami took the win with a score of 26 to 19 in overtime.
District tournaments began this week across Florida for girls flag football. As we look across each region, there are heavy favorites as the season comes to an end, in anticipation for the FHSAA state series. There also may be some potential upsets along the way.
The schedule for district tournaments started April 19 and runs through April 24. The regional semifinals will be played on April 28 and the finals will happen May 3. State championship games will be played in Jacksonville, Florida, at Mandarin High School May 7-8.
The district 1A-14 championship will be played at Monsignor Edward Pace High School in Miami Gardens. Teams in that district include Monsignor Edward Pace, Alonzo and Tracy Mourning, Miami Carol City, Hialeah Gardens Mater Academy, North Miami Beach and Miami Norland senior high schools. The game was played yesterday, April 20; at press time, Monsignor Pace was projected to win.
The District 1A-15 championship will be played at Nathaniel Traz Powell Stadium at Miami Dade College North Campus. Teams in that district include Miami Edison, Miami Jackson, Miami Central and Miami Northwestern senior high schools. The game will be played April 22 at 6 p.m.
The District 2A-15 championship will be played at Curtis Park in Miami. Teams in that district include Miami, American (Hialeah), Miami Goleman, Hialeah Gardens Mater Academy, North Miami, Hialeah Gardens and Miami Beach senior high schools. The championship game will be played today, April 21, at 4 p.m.