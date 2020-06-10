Sports enthusiasts are accustomed to watching sports. It’s a visual indulgence that represents an industry that has felt the economic impact of loss as much as the business and corporate sectors. Many professional leagues across the globe suspended their seasons and hundreds of thousands of jobs were put at risk as public sporting events across the country were cancelled. Analysis suggests that an estimated 2.2 billion U.S. dollars of national TV revenue for the sports industry could be lost as a result of the crisis.
But what would the world be without sports? The slam dunk sweat of the NBA in arenas; the friendly fights fans patiently await to abrupt during NHL seasons or the less celebrated sports like pro bowling, women who excel as world-record holders in javelin and let’s not forget karate. It, too, is a recognized contact sports followed by masses. To revive sports following a pandemic that has yet to identify its own vaccine is the greatest challenge and athletes are speaking up regarding person-to-person contact, testing and more.
The following represents a sampling of thoughts from some of the more than two dozen athletes from 11 sports that The Associated Press spoke to about resuming competition amid the coronavirus pandemic:
“Some players like Steve Nash used to lick his hands. Some people still have that in their routine. Some people wipe the sweat off their face and put it on the ball. It’s going to be weird how they try to control it, because we have to touch each other. And then you have to worry about the family members that we may be touching.” — Bam Adebayo, NBA All-Star with the Miami Heat.
“What is the testing protocol? What are the actual tests? Who are the laboratories that are going to be testing the samples?”
Becky Sauerbrunn
defender for the U.S. women’s national soccer team and Portland Thorns
of the National Women’s Soccer League.
“In Arizona, where I train, and in Texas, where I’m from, you don’t even have enough tests to test the nursing homes consistently. So how are you going to be able to test football players, football staff and fans that are coming to the game every week, multiple times a week or every day?”
Kelvin Beachum
NFL offensive lineman for three teams over eight seasons.
“I feel confident and secure, not afraid or anything like that. ... We can control it quite well.”
Erik Sviatchenko
captain of FC Midtjylland in the Danish soccer league,
where play resumed Thursday and players and coaches will be tested for COVID-19 before each game.
“In the face of global pandemic, to me, sports should not be the focus. Being used as an experiment is OK with me if it helps the global population, but if the motivation is just to get back on the field of play, I don’t think that’s right.
Kara Winger
U.S. record-holder in the javelin
“This is unprecedented. It’s not like we can refer back to our rule book. Everyone’s kind of making it up as they go.”
Bethanie Mattek-Sands
American tennis player with nine Grand Slam doubles titles
“I would happily do blood, spit, anything —
do (testing) every week, if necessary.
Padraig Harrington
three-time major golf champion
“I always thought that baseball players ... kind of associate with the everyday workers that want to just get back to work and do their jobs like normal. Almost like a service to others.”
Paul DeJong
shortstop for MLB’s St. Louis Cardinals
“When that thing happened with (Rudy) Gobert and the (NBA’s Utah) Jazz, the whole sports world — maybe even the whole world — was like, ‘I got to take this serious.’ So we’re test-tube babies. That’s why it’s even that much more important that we take every precaution before we even think about coming back.”
Marcedes Lewis
Green Bay Packers tight end entering his 15th NFL season
“The world’s going to be different for a long time, so if you’re not getting nose-swabbed in the next month, you might be getting nose-swabbed at training camp next year.”
Jordan Martinook
forward for the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes
“The fact that soccer can return is a small sign of normalcy. It will be fresh air for our society. It will be a distraction, even if just for a few hours.”
Óliver Torres
midfielder for Spanish soccer club Sevilla
“I feel as if there’s a big rush to get us back. People want to make money. I understand how important it is to have events, but if it’s putting anyone at risk, then that’s ridiculous. I hope everyone is measured. I don’t see the point in going back too early.”
John Millman
Australian tennis player ranked in the top 50
“While the PBA is American-based, I live in Australia, I travel to Asia, I travel to Europe. If I am vaccinated, anywhere in the world, I feel like I am doing my part to not spread the virus.”
Jason Belmonte
an Australian bowler who is a five-time PBA Tour player of the year
“I suppose it would be a bit strange at first (to be tested daily). But in the end, you get used to everything and you adapt to a new routine. It would seem logical to do that, since it’s possible that one day you are completely clean but the next day you are infected.”
Damián Quintero
Spanish karate athlete