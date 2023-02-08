Black women continue to trailblaze paths in male-dominated sports realms, including in South Florida’s Orange Bowl – whose committee just elected its very first Black female president and chair.
Yvonne Johnson-Phillips, M.D., vice president and chief medical officer at Baptist Health’s South Miami Hospital, was recently named to the post, succeeding Frank Gonzalez. She’s been a member of the Orange Bowl Committee (OBC) since 2010.
In its history, there have only been four previous Black presidents of the Orange Bowl Committee, all men. They were the late Albert E. Dotson Sr. (1998-99), Albert E. Dotson Jr. (2006-07), Michael B. Chavies (2016-17) and Sean Pittman (2018-19). Now Johnson-Phillips will serve until next year.
Johnson-Phillips will oversee the OBC’s continued commitment to the South Florida community, including a full slate of events highlighted by the 2023 Capital One Orange Bowl Dec. 30, 2023, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. This year’s Orange Bowl matchup will feature the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Champion, or highest-ranked ACC team, if the champion is in the playoffs, against a representative from the Big Ten, SEC or Notre Dame.
The Orange Bowl is a 391-member, primarily volunteer, nonprofit sports organization. Its primary mission since1935 is to bring tourism to South Florida through an annual football game and events. It has also maintained a legacy of charitable contributions and community outreach.
The Orange Bowl and its partners have committed more than $40 million to improve people’s lives over the past two decades through its Orange Bowl Cares program, which is comprised of four pillars: Youth Sports, Education, Community Engagement and Legacy Programs.
The Legacy Program initiative, in conjunction with local municipalities and corporate support, has resulted in more than $25 million worth of improvements to Florida parks from Homestead to Belle Glade over the last 15 years, including the latest Orange Bowl Field at Mitchell Moore Park in Pompano Beach.
The program also includes investment in redesigning school learning centers in partnership with the College Football Playoff Foundation, which impacts thousands of students each year.
“It is an incredible honor to serve as president of the Orange Bowl Committee, and I am exceptionally proud to be the first Black woman installed as chair,” said Johnson-Phillips. “I look forward to carrying on Orange Bowl’s 88-year tradition of promoting and serving the South Florida community through a year-round schedule of impactful events and invaluable initiatives, as well as hosting an outstanding, iconic college football bowl game.”
Johnson-Phillips received her undergraduate degree from Harvard University and her medical degree from Howard University College of Medicine. She completed her residency at the University of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital. Her passion for the excitement of emergency medicine and the cultural diversity of Miami-Dade has led her to make South Florida her home.
She has been with Baptist Health South Florida for more than 20 years, serving as a medical director at South Miami Hospital’s emergency department prior to accepting her current position as vice president and chief medical officer. Johnson-Phillips has spent much of the last three years serving as a trusted community messenger on local and national media, including educating residents about the COVID-19 pandemic. Before dedicating her professional life exclusively to the practice of hospital administration and emergency medicine, she was in private practice.
Johnson Phillips is married to Charles Phillips, who was the first Black fire chief in Miami-Dade County.
“I’m very proud of her accomplishment,” said her husband. “Not only is she the first Black woman to be installed as president and chair of the Orange Bowl committee, she is also the first physician.”
In addition to the OBC, Johnson-Phillips serves as a board member for Special Olympics Florida, the physician philanthropy chair of the Baptist Health Foundation, and the boards of Our Pride Academy and Casa Familia, is a member in the Greater Miami Chapter of The Links and a past vice chair of the Miami-Dade Early Learning Coalition.