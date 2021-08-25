VERONICA WASHINGTON

75, retired registered dietician for Douglas Garden Jewish Home for the Aged, died August 13 at home. Survivors include her sisters: Carolyn Brooks (James) Eunice Martin, and Tania Kirkland; brothers: Henry Martin(Denise), Sammy Martin(Gloria) and George Foster; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 3 - 7 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service  1 p.m., Saturday in the chapel.                                 

