75, retired registered dietician for Douglas Garden Jewish Home for the Aged, died August 13 at home. Survivors include her sisters: Carolyn Brooks (James) Eunice Martin, and Tania Kirkland; brothers: Henry Martin(Denise), Sammy Martin(Gloria) and George Foster; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 3 - 7 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 1 p.m., Saturday in the chapel.
Trending Now
Articles
- Coronavirus is a sad study of natural selection
- Demotion drama around Maj. Keandra Simmons
- Rev. Staccato Powell disrobed by AME Zion Church
- Miami-Dade County Public Schools 2021-22 Calendar
- Miami-Dade appoints eviction ombudsperson
- Haitian quake victims rush aid sites, take food and supplies
- Bonaire, once a visitor always a friend
- MDCPS school board approves mask mandate
- Mask controversy rages as Miami-Dade School Board preps to vote
- Students lose fight against college vaccine mandate
AUGUST 26-31, 2021
Recent Obituaries
Latest Headlines
- Demand far outpacing supply
- VERONICA WASHINGTON
- Back in school under mask mandates
- Judge sides with parents against Gov. DeSantis
- How tech led to a murder charge with no evidence
- Calls for accountability in Haiti relief efforts
- Conditions on the ground in Haiti's hospital
- Motorcycle queen immortalized with street designation