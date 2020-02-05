Sports is often a male-dominated world. They get all the jobs; they’ve got dibs on the money and the power; and they hold the sports universe by the palm of their strong, male hands.
Soul singer James Brown even sang a song to the effect, “This Is A Man’s World.”
But there has never been more truth than in the words he sang in the third and fourth graphs of that song: “But it would be nothing, nothing, without a woman or a girl…”
So true, Mr. Brown.
There is this old saying, which states that behind every good man, there is a good woman.
This generally reigns true, too.
But one can only stand on the sidelines for so long, before it is time to get into the game.
From the front offices to the sidelines and on the fields, women are slowly but surely carving out a place for themselves at the table. They are occupying the roles of sports agents, executives, reporters, coaches and more.
During Super Bowl week, a power player by the name of LaTonya Story brought together some of the most dynamic females in the game at her second annual Sports Power Brunch.
Food, drink and knowledge was on the menu for this special event.
Story, LPS Consulting PR’s CEO and founder, created the brunch to celebrate some of the most powerful women in sports – ladies who are doing it, and doing it well.
As a 20-year sports industry veteran, LaTonya introduced the brunch at last year’s Super Bowl in Atlanta. Her desire and motivation are to “create a space to celebrate, encourage and motivate women in sports.”
And she plans to continue “empowering women, celebrating them and creating an atmosphere to highlight women doing amazing things in sports.”
2020’s Most Powerful Women In Sports Honorees are:
Rising Star Award:
Katie Sowers, offensive assistant coach for the San Francisco 49ers
Background: Four seasons in the NFL including a stint as an offensive assistant and scout with the Atlanta Falcons and a player in the Women’s Football Alliance, Sowers brings a whole new meaning to “she’s got game.” She was the first women to coach on the sports’ world biggest stage—the Super Bowl.
Enterprise and Innovation Award:
Gina Scott, vice president of Partner Services for NFL Players Inc.
Background: Head of partnership marketing, stints with the LSU Athletics and the Atlanta Hawks
Excellence in Media Award:
Pam Oliver, senior correspondent & NFL reporter, FOX Sports
Background: She has 35 years in the industry (25 at FOX), is a FAMU alum, born and was raised in Dallas Texas. She is the only reporter to have her own dressing room in Dallas Cowboys stadium.
Oliver says, “I want wants to see more African American women – not just one or two and I want to see a wave.”
And if you think sideline reporting is for you, she encourages Black women “to start local, go to small markets and be creative and come up with your own vehicle – find some sort of way to get access to the field and use social media to market yourself.”
Trailblazer Award:
Terri Carmichael Jackson, executive director, Women’s National Basketball Players Association
Background: An executive in leadership and management, as a negotiator she was instrumental in negotiating higher salaries for WNBA players.
Also, on the menu were panel discussions on women plus money: how to get paid what you are worth, dealmakers (how to make and close the deal), and storytelling (by women in media).
Panelists included:
Van Adams, owner, Van Adams Sports Group and founder of Gathering on the Greens; Jennifer Keene, vice president, Personalities Octagon; Rashida Gayle, director, Talent Marketing GSE Worldwide; Jaia Thomas, sports and entertainment attorney; Jennifer Alvarez, vice president, Creative and Digital Marketing for the Miami Heat; Kimberly Martin Sr., NFL writer, Yahoo Sports; and Mirin Fader, staff writer, Bleacher Report.
She-J Hercules of 99 Jamz Miami fame, was on the ones and twos for the sound of the game.
These powerful women descended upon Miami as part of the NFL’s Super Bowl week festivities. They came ready to share information on how more women can be seated at the sports table to get their slice of the pie.